March 19, 2020

Philadelphia Zoo launches livestream series called 'Philly Zoo at 2'

Visit the zoo's Facebook on weekdays at 2 p.m. to see animals and learn from zoo keepers

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Philadelphia Zoo
Philadelphia Zoo livestream Courtesy of/Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo launched 'Philly Zoo at 2' to help keep children and families engaged during social distancing due to coronavirus concerns and restrictions. At 2 p.m. on weekdays, watch a livestream on the zoo's Facebook page.

A new Facebook Live series by the Philadelphia Zoo aims to keep kids and families entertained while social distancing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

At 2 p.m. on weekdays, animal lovers can tune into "Philly Zoo at 2" for an educational show.

RELATED: Hallmark Channel schedules Christmas movie marathon for those self-quarantining | Philadelphia Runner launches PR Solo Challenge to motivate runners during coronavirus crisis

The new series, which kicks off Thursday, March 19, will begin with Breezy the Goat's birthday party. Then on Friday, March 20, the show will focus on frogs.

Future animals that will be spotlighted include lions, tigers, giraffes, hedgehogs, rhinos, red pandas and red-tailed hawks.

The zoo also will share information on new animal babies born this spring and introduce them to viewers.

