Philadelphia Zoo launches livestream series called 'Philly Zoo at 2'

A new Facebook Live series by the Philadelphia Zoo aims to keep kids and families entertained while social distancing due to the COVID-19 crisis.

At 2 p.m. on weekdays, animal lovers can tune into "Philly Zoo at 2" for an educational show.

The new series, which kicks off Thursday, March 19, will begin with Breezy the Goat's birthday party. Then on Friday, March 20, the show will focus on frogs.

Future animals that will be spotlighted include lions, tigers, giraffes, hedgehogs, rhinos, red pandas and red-tailed hawks.



The zoo also will share information on new animal babies born this spring and introduce them to viewers.