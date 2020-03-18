Philadelphia Runner launches PR Solo Challenge to motivate runners

With races canceled and running groups disbanded during the COVID-19 outbreak, it can be hard to find motivation to stay active.

To help runners feeling lost during the coronavirus pandemic, Philadelphia Runner is offering a challenge that supports social distancing but at the same time can help the running community feel connected.

Runners are invited to join the PR Solo Challenge and follow along on Facebook and Instagram.

To participate, go on a run alone, try your best to push yourself to set a personal record and then share your results and a photo to social media.

While the CDC doesn't currently have any specific guidelines on outdoor exercising during the coronavirus pandemic, it's important to take steps to protect yourself and others when you're outside running:

• Keep a distance of about 6 feet from others when in public.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and a void touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Stay home if you are sick or not feeling well.

Also, Philadelphia Runner suggests bringing your phone on a solo run and letting someone know where you're heading. If you opt to run with a partner, still make sure to keep apart the recommended 6-foot distance.

Those who join the PR Solo Challenge and post through Sunday, March 22, have a chance to win prizes. Philadelphia Runner will pick six winners at random, three from Facebook and three from Instagram. Prizes include two $100 gift cards to their online shop, two $50 gift cards to their online shop and two half-zip sweatshirts.