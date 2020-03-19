Hallmark Channel schedules Christmas movie marathon for those self-quarantining

In need of some feel-good vibes to combat self-quarantine blues during the COVID-19 outbreak?

The Hallmark Channel knows just what you need: holiday cheer.

Starting at noon on Friday, March 20, Hallmark will air 27 original "Countdown to Christmas" movies from recent years.



You can re-watch favorites like "Crown for Christmas," "A Christmas Detour," "The Sweetest Christmas" "Snow Bride" and "The Nine Lives of Christmas."

Also, to really get into the Christmas in March mood, maybe bake some festive cookies, make paper snowflakes and hang up twinkling lights inside your living room for the weekend.

Below is the full movie marathon schedule so you can start planning what to watch.

Friday, March 20

• Noon – "A Christmas Detour"

• 2 p.m. – " Holiday Date"

• 4 p.m. – " A Christmas Love Story"

• 6 p.m. – " Mingle All the Way"

• 8 p.m. – " Christmas Under Wraps"

• 10 p.m. – " Crown for Christmas"

Saturday, March 21

• Midnight – " The Christmas Cottage"

• 2 a.m. – "A Royal Christmas"

• 3:30 a.m. – " Marry Me at Christmas"

• 5 a.m. – " A Very Merry Mix-Up"

• 7 a.m. – " Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays"

• 9 a.m. – "Snow Bride"

• 11 a.m. – "Switched for Christmas"

• 1 p.m. – "Christmas at Dollywood"

• 3 p.m. – " The Nine Lives of Christmas"

• 5 p.m. – " Christmas at the Plaza"

• 7 p.m. – " Christmas Town"

Sunday, March 22