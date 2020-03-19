More Events:

March 19, 2020

Hallmark Channel schedules Christmas movie marathon for those self-quarantining

While staying home this weekend to stop the spread of coronavirus, you can watch 27 feel-good films

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Movies
Christmas movie marathon in March on Hallmark Channel Pixabay/Pexels

Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, the Hallmark Channel will show 27 Christmas movies to spread holiday cheer to those self-quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In need of some feel-good vibes to combat self-quarantine blues during the COVID-19 outbreak? 

The Hallmark Channel knows just what you need: holiday cheer.

Starting at noon on Friday, March 20, Hallmark will air 27 original "Countdown to Christmas" movies from recent years.

RELATED: Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing | Fashion Instagram documents best work from home style

You can re-watch favorites like "Crown for Christmas," "A Christmas Detour," "The Sweetest Christmas" "Snow Bride" and "The Nine Lives of Christmas."

Also, to really get into the Christmas in March mood, maybe bake some festive cookies, make paper snowflakes and hang up twinkling lights inside your living room for the weekend. 

Below is the full movie marathon schedule so you can start planning what to watch.

Friday, March 20

• Noon – "A Christmas Detour"
• 2 p.m. – "Holiday Date"
• 4 p.m. – "A Christmas Love Story"
• 6 p.m. – "Mingle All the Way"
• 8 p.m. – "Christmas Under Wraps"
• 10 p.m. – "Crown for Christmas"

Saturday, March 21

• Midnight – "The Christmas Cottage"
• 2 a.m. – "A Royal Christmas"
• 3:30 a.m. – "Marry Me at Christmas"
• 5 a.m. – "A Very Merry Mix-Up"
• 7 a.m. – "Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays"
• 9 a.m. – "Snow Bride"
• 11 a.m. – "Switched for Christmas"
• 1 p.m. – "Christmas at Dollywood"
• 3 p.m. – "The Nine Lives of Christmas"
• 5 p.m. – "Christmas at the Plaza"
• 7 p.m. – "Christmas Town"

Sunday, March 22

• Midnight – "Picture a Perfect Christmas"
• 2 a.m. – "The Sweetest Christmas"
• 4 a.m. – "Coming Home for Christmas"
• 6 a.m. – "Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses"
• 8 a.m. – "Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe"
• 10 a.m. – "Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy"
• Noon – "A Shoe Addict’s Christmas"
• 2 p.m. – "Christmas Under the Stars"
• 4 p.m. – "Write Before Christmas"
• 6 p.m. – "Christmas in Rome"

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Movies Philadelphia COVID-19 Christmas Coronavirus

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Eagles closing in on deal to acquire Lions CB Darius Slay
Darius-Slay_031820_usat

Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore official to Philly residents: Stay away until coronavirus restrictions ease
Jersey Shore coronavirus

Prevention

Millennials may be spreading coronavirus unknowingly – to the detriment of seniors
Millennials coronavirus asymptomatic spread

Sixers

Joel Embiid just turned 26. How does he compare to Sixers greats at that age?
17_Joel_Embiid__Sixers_76ers_KateFrese.jpg

Instagram

Fashion Instagram documents best work from home style
Work from home fashion Instagram

Entertainment

Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing
Netflix Party

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wanamaker House - 2018 Walnut

FOR SALE! The Wanamaker House – Lovingly cared for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom showcasing northeast city views from bay windows in all rooms, elegant marble flooring throughout all living areas and an updated kitchen. 1,198 sf | $529,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved