March 18, 2020

Fashion Instagram documents best work from home style

Those in self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic are sharing their outfits – and it's a lot of shorts with blazers

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
In response to so many professionals self-quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic, a new Instagram account, @wfhfits, has popped up documenting people's work from home style.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many employees are currently working from home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For those who haven't worked remotely before now, it can be a big change. And one of the biggest changes is that it's not necessary to dress up in professional wear every morning to go into the office.

RELATED: Netflix Party lets friends watch TV together while social distancing | Fitness apps to use at home during the coronavirus pandemic | Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties

In the comfort of your home, you can really wear whatever you want (unless, of course, you need to look pulled together for a video call).

In response to so many professionals self-quarantining, a new Instagram has popped up with a slew of WFH mirror selfies to scroll through.

The @wfhfits feed is filled with inspired looks assembled by the truly fashion-forward. There are fuzzy slippers, prints on prints and shorts paired with blazers. 

All in all, everyone is serving looks. Plus, the account is a nice reminder that you're not alone while social distancing. There are tons of people staying in, rocking questionable color combos and doing their best to "flatten the curve." 

And if you'd like to share your WFH fashion with the masses, you can send @wfhfits a DM with your best photo for consideration.

