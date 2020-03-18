Fashion Instagram documents best work from home style

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many employees are currently working from home in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For those who haven't worked remotely before now, it can be a big change. And one of the biggest changes is that it's not necessary to dress up in professional wear every morning to go into the office.

In the comfort of your home, you can really wear whatever you want (unless, of course, you need to look pulled together for a video call).

In response to so many professionals self-quarantining, a new Instagram has popped up with a slew of WFH mirror selfies to scroll through.

The @wfhfits feed is filled with inspired looks assembled by the truly fashion-forward. There are fuzzy slippers, prints on prints and shorts paired with blazers.

All in all, everyone is serving looks. Plus, the account is a nice reminder that you're not alone while social distancing. There are tons of people staying in, rocking questionable color combos and doing their best to "flatten the curve."

And if you'd like to share your WFH fashion with the masses, you can send @wfhfits a DM with your best photo for consideration.