Philadelphia's Magic Gardens offers coloring pages, virtual tour

While self-quarantining during the COVID-19 crisis, you may be starting to run out of new ways to keep your family entertained.

One idea that works for any age is coloring. You can now print out coloring pages from Philadelphia's Magic Gardens website created by Philly artist Isaiah Zagar.

Currently, PMG's stunning mosaics by Zagar are inaccessible to the public due to coronavirus restrictions, but you can still have fun with at-home activities.

In addition to the coloring pages, there also are a few activity sheets that can be printed out, including a maze, and there's an option to take a virtual tour of PMG.