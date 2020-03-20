More Events:

March 20, 2020

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens offers coloring pages, virtual tour

Enjoy Isaiah Zagar's art while self-quarantining to stop the spread of COVID-19

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Art
Coloring book pages from Philadelphia's Magic Gardens J. Fusco/Visit Philadelphia

While social distancing due to the spread of COVID-19, families can print out coloring pages from Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. The space covered in Isaiah Zagar's mosaics is temporarily closed to the public, but there's an option to take a virtual tour online.

While self-quarantining during the COVID-19 crisis, you may be starting to run out of new ways to keep your family entertained.

One idea that works for any age is coloring. You can now print out coloring pages from Philadelphia's Magic Gardens website created by Philly artist Isaiah Zagar.

RELATED: Philadelphia Zoo launches livestream series called 'Philly Zoo at 2' | Simple acts of self-care to deal with coronavirus anxieties

Currently, PMG's stunning mosaics by Zagar are inaccessible to the public due to coronavirus restrictions, but you can still have fun with at-home activities.

In addition to the coloring pages, there also are a few activity sheets that can be printed out, including a maze, and there's an option to take a virtual tour of PMG.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

