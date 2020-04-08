Andrea Bocelli to perform on Easter Sunday from empty Italian cathedral

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli will perform live on Easter from the empty Duomo Cathedral in Milan, Italy, which is closed to the public due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The concert, called "Bocelli: Music for Hope," will be offered as a global livestream on YouTube.

ve Maria" and "Sancta Maria" are on the set list, according to Variety

The Easter Sunday concert will take place at 1 p.m. ET. Those interested in tuning in can check it out on Bocelli's YouTube channel. For those who would traditionally go to church to celebrate the holiday but cannot this year due to social distancing guidelines, this virtual concert from inside a historical cathedral may help you feel more connected to others this Easter. Italy is among the countries hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic with more than 17,000 people having died from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization's statistics. However, the rate of people dying from the disease in Italy has slowed in recent days.

There will be no live audience, but Bocelli will be accompanied by cathedral organist Emanuele Vianelli. "A