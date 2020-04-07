These restaurants are offering Easter dinner for pickup and delivery

Easter is coming up this weekend and because of stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines prompted by the COVID-19 crisis, it's going to be much different than past years.

While plans to attend church or visit family have changed, you can still look forward to a holiday dinner.

Whether you're trying to limit trips to the grocery store, need a break from cooking or want to support a Philadelphia business during the coronavirus pandemic, you can turn to local restaurants for Easter dinner.

Below are some options for pickup and delivery to make your Sunday night meal at home feel special.

• Mercato BYOB – A three-course Easter dinner for $35 per person will be available Saturday and Sunday. For the main course, pick between gnocchi, lamb sagu and pork tenderloin. The restaurant is taking pre-orders by calling (215) 985-2962 for pickup and doing delivery through Caviar.

• Twisted Tail – The restaurant is offering a special holiday menu available for pickup and delivery. You can order beer and honey-glazed ham ($24), prime rib ($37), roasted leg of lamb ($29) and organic salmon ($22), along with sides. Orders must be placed by Thursday. Call (215) 558-2471 to order.

• Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant – An Easter dinner for four is available for $38. Pre-orders must be placed by Thursday for pickup any time on Saturday. The menu includes sliced applewood smoked ham, smashed Yukon Gold potatoes, haricot verts and toasted French bread. Growlers are available for an additional $12. Iron Hill is also offering pre-batched margarita growlers for $29. Call your nearest Iron Hill for details or order online.

• Walnut Street Café – Easter dinner for four is available for pickup. The dinner will include one main course – choose either ham or prime rib – and sides like potato salad, heirloom baby carrots and sweet dinner rolls. For dessert, choose between pineapple upside down cake or coconut custard pie. Easter meals can be pre-ordered until Wednesday at noon. To order, contact tim@walnutstreetcafe.com.

• Terrain Cafe – For $175, you can get a farm-to-table, four-course Easter meal available for pickup on Saturday or Sunday. The dinner includes salad, three sides, a choice of two proteins and dessert. Proteins include braised lamb leg, ham, salmon and king oyster mushroom "scallops." The package also includes menu cards, place cards and a DIY Easter cookie decorating kit. Orders can be made online through Toast or Caviar. If interested, order before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

• Forsythia – The Old City restaurant is offering a four-course dinner for four people for the cost of $150. It includes lamb shoulder roasted and braised in red wine with root vegetables, potato salad, haricot vert amandine casserole (described as, "Not your mom's green bean casserole!") and dessert. Those interested should call the restaurant at (215) 644-9395. The deadline for orders is Saturday at 8 p.m. Pickup is between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sunday.