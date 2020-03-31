SavePhillyEats is selling food experiences to help restaurants during the COVID-19 crisis

A digital hub to help Philadelphia's restaurants and bars during the coronavirus pandemic called #SavePhillyEats is now up and operational.

On the platform, restaurants sell unique experiences and special offers on gift cards that can be redeemed once the COVID-19 crisis is over.

"I think I speak for all local restaurateurs when I say we are grateful to be given an opportunity to generate revenue during this time. The #SavePhillyEats resource is a great example of folks coming together in a crisis. The Philly restaurant scene we all love will survive this," said chef Marc Vetri of Vetri Cucina in a statement.



Examples of what you can purchase include a family-style, pop up dinner at Vetri Cucina, 20% off gift cards for Vernick Food & Drink, an in-home dinner with Mike Solomonov, a discount on gift cards for Yards Brewing Co. and a dinner for 10 in your home with chef Nick Elmi of Laurel.

You can browse all the offers on the #SavePhillyEats website. Below is a video with more information from Philly entrepreneur Anthony Bucci, who started the website with David Bookspan.