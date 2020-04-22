More Culture:

April 22, 2020

Simple guide to DIY tie-dye at home

The fashion trend is rising in popularity during social distancing

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
DIY Fashion
DIY tie dye Photo by Sharon McCutcheon/on Unsplash

You can create a tie-dyed outfit at home while social distancing. Our simple guide includes info on tie-dye kits to buy and techniques to use.

It seems that matching tie-dyed sweats are the latest quarantine fashion trend to emerge on social media.

There are plenty of places to shop online for the colorful loungewear, but you could also save your stimulus check and DIY instead.

RELATED: Sharron Townsend from Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' has Pennsylvania connection | Tips for hosting a virtual happy hour while social distancing

You're probably bored at home, so why not take on an artsy project to keep yourself occupied? Plus, making a tie-dyed shirt, sweatshirt, pants, socks, or whatever you have laying around, is easy and requires few materials.

Things you need for tie-dyeing

• Rubber gloves
• Rubber bands
• Squeeze bottles
• Dye
• Zip-lock plastic bags
• Items to tie-dye

Many kits that you can buy online come with almost everything you need. Popular picks include Tulip's One-Step kit and Jacquard Tie Die kit, but there are many other options available, too.

Once you have your supplies, you'll need a space to work. Make sure to cover the area with a garbage bag or old sheet or towel so you don't ruin any surfaces.

Picking a design

The way you tie your clothing with the rubber bands will create the design, so if you have a specific look in mind – like a classic spiral – you may want to watch a few how-to videos before getting started.

This short video from Jacquard Products shows how to get a rainbow spiral by twisting the material.

Another option when tie-dyeing is to use the crumple technique, which YouTuber Lauren Riihimaki demonstrates in this video posted on her channel, LaurDIY.

There are also methods to create stripes or a bullseye, if that's more your style, and if you'd prefer an acid-washed look (or you only have dark clothes to work with), you can use bleach instead of dye.

What to do after dyeing your clothes

Put your colorful creation in a zip-lock plastic bag and let it sit for at least eight hours so the material can absorb the dye. The less time the fabric is exposed to the dye, the lighter the color will be. So, for vivid shades you'll want to wait 24 hours.

When ready, undo the rubber bands and rinse under cold water to wash away the excess dye. Next, throw your tie-dyed masterpiece in the washing machine and dryer.

After that, you're ready to rock your new look, and hopefully the colorful print puts a smile on your face while social distancing.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more DIY Fashion Philadelphia Covid-19 Coronavirus Crafts

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft board
042120HowieRoseman

Business

These are the Philly-area Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores offering curbside pickup
Liquor Curbside Philly

Illness

New Jersey's number of new COVID-19 patients stabilizes as curve continues to flatten
new jersey coronavirus

Sixers

What would a 10-part documentary on 'The Process' look like?
042518_Hinkie_usat

Streaming

Adam Sandler's ‘Uncut Gems’ among titles coming to Netflix in May
uncut gems Netflix May

Fitness

Run for Clean Air becomes virtual race you can do anywhere
Run For Clean Air virtual race

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved