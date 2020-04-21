Sharron Townsend from Netflix's 'Too Hot to Handle' has Pennsylvania connection

First, there was Netflix's reality TV show "The Circle," which featured contestants from Montgomery County and Delaware County.

Now, the streaming service's new reality dating show "Too Hot to Handle," in which the cast has to refrain from sexual activity for the entire month-long, island retreat or they'll lose funds from their shared $100,000 cash prize, also features a contestant with a local connection.

Sharron Townsend, introduced on the show as hailing from New Jersey, was crowned as 2018's Mr. Pennsylvania in the Mr. United States Pageant, according to his Instagram.

Townsend also attended Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster County, where he graduated in 2016 with a degree in economics, according to an article by Screen Rant.

We won't spoil the show for those who haven't binged "Too Hot to Handle" yet, but Townsend's storyline is one of the more compelling narratives through the eight-episode series.

The other cast members include Francesca Farago, Harry Jowsey, Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Rhonda Paul, Matthew Smith, Kelz Dyke, Haley Cureton and Nicole O'Brien. (Click on their name for their Instagram.)

You can watch the trailer below, as well as the first three minutes of the show.