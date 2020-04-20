Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis selling Quarantine Wine with profits helping charities

Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are selling Quarantine Wine with profits going to those suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stars made the announcement Sunday on Instagram.

"Mila and I are launching Quarantine wine!," Kutcher wrote. "100% of profits go to COVID-19 relief efforts."

All money from sales will benefit GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America's Food Fund.



The price for two bottles of wine is $50. Currently, the wine is available for pre-order online, with orders beginning to ship in early May, according to the website.

The bottles of Quarantine Wine are Nocking Point pinot noir with labels that are meant to be written on by buyers.

"Crack open a bottle of this wine, enjoy a virtual happy hour with a friend or loved one, and write (or draw!) who you’re toasting to from the comfort of your own home. Snap a pic and post it using #QUARANTINEWINE, #PPE, and #SOCIALDISTANCING to spread the word about this awesome wine and fundraising cause!," the website states.

