More Culture:

April 20, 2020

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis selling Quarantine Wine with profits helping charities

'Crack open a bottle ... enjoy a virtual happy hour with a friend or loved one,' the website states

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Wine
Ashton Mila Quarantine wine Christopher Victorio/imageSPACE/Sipa USA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have started Quarantine Wine, selling bottles online to benefit charities that are helping with COVID-19 relief.

Celebrity couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are selling Quarantine Wine with profits going to those suffering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The stars made the announcement Sunday on Instagram. 

RELATED: Sally Rooney's 'Normal People' adaption on Hulu is the next big thing to watch | Where to buy liquor in Philadelphia

"Mila and I are launching Quarantine wine!," Kutcher wrote. "100% of profits go to COVID-19 relief efforts."

All money from sales will benefit GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund and America's Food Fund.

The price for two bottles of wine is $50. Currently, the wine is available for pre-order online, with orders beginning to ship in early May, according to the website.

The bottles of Quarantine Wine are Nocking Point pinot noir with labels that are meant to be written on by buyers.

"Crack open a bottle of this wine, enjoy a virtual happy hour with a friend or loved one, and write (or draw!) who you’re toasting to from the comfort of your own home. Snap a pic and post it using #QUARANTINEWINE, #PPE, and #SOCIALDISTANCING to spread the word about this awesome wine and fundraising cause!," the website states.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Wine Philadelphia COVID-19 Coronavirus Celebrities

Videos

Just In

Must Read

PhillyRank

PhillyRank Extra: Projecting the city's top 10 pro athletes that are 25 and under
PhillyRank-Future_041820

Government

Marinas, boatyards now permitted to remain open in New Jersey amid COVID-19 pandemic
New Jersey marinas

Mental Health

Will the coronavirus pandemic make you a germaphobe? Probably not, but it may bring new habits
coronavirus germaphobe

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles draft rumors, Wentz' sway in front office and Roseman's rank among NFL GMs
031520CarsonWentz

TV

March Streaming Madness: And the winner of our best TV show bracket is...
Game-of-thrones-the-office_041820_usat

Fitness

Run for Clean Air becomes virtual race you can do anywhere
Run For Clean Air virtual race

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved