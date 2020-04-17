Sally Rooney's 'Normal People' adaption on Hulu is the next big thing to watch

If you read Irish author Sally Rooney's 2018 book "Normal People," you've probably been counting down the days until the TV adaption hits screens this April.

The absorbing love story that unfolds between Marianne and Connell will be released on Hulu on Wednesday, April 29.

The 12-part drama stars newcomers Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal as the leads, following their characters' complicated relationship from their school days in Galway, Ireland, through their time in Dublin for college.

The show is directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lenny Abrahamson ("Room") and award-winning director Hettie McDonald ("Howard's End"). Rooney is an executive producer.

The trailer is out now and the movie looks to be a faithful adaption of the best-selling book. And just as the novel was hard to put down, the show looks like it's going to be tough not to binge all at once.