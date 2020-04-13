Amazon editors pick Best Books of the Month for April

April 13, 2020
Amazon's Best Books of the Month section offers suggestions by its editors for new reads to pass the time during the COVID-19 crisis.
For April 2020, there are 10 new titles to check out while staying home and social distancing.
There's a thriller about the daughter of con artists and an adult fantasy book by the author of "Divergent." Also, one book, "Sigh, Gone" by Phuc Tran, actually has a local connection.
The memoir describes the growing pains experienced after immigrating from Saigon to Pennsylvania.
For a mental escape, check out one of the new books available this month.
• "Code Name Hélène" by Ariel Lawhon
• "Sigh, Gone" by Phuc Tran
• "Hidden Valley Road" by Robert Kolker
• "Conjure Women" by Afia Atakora
• "Valentine" by Elizabeth Wetmore
• "The Southern Book Club's Guide to Slaying Vampires" by Grady Hendrix
• "Pretty Things" by Janelle Brown
• "How Much of These Hills Is Gold" by C. Pam Zhang
• "Three Hours in Paris" by Cara Black
• "Chosen Ones" by Veronica Roth
