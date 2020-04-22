More Culture:

April 22, 2020

The Wine School of Philadelphia is now offering online classes

Classes and virtual happy hour will be streamed on Zoom

By Allie Miller
The Wine School of Philadelphia is now offering online classes for those interested in learning about wine while home during the coronavirus pandemic. Students can take hour-long classes via Zoom.

Virtual classes will take place over the video conferencing service, Zoom. The hour-long classes will start at $10 per class.

Online classes will be offered beginning this week, PennLive reported Tuesday.

Classes include "Sommelier Secrets," "Online Food and Wine Pairing," "Wines of Bordeaux" and others specific to certain wine regions. All classes will include a wine talk, tasting notes and presentation. You can find the full class list online.

There will be virtual happy hours and wine tastings, too. For happy hours, tastings and classes, the school says they encourage those enrolled to bring their own drinks.

The Wine School of Philadelphia was founded in 2001, and has grown to also offer beer, spirits and cocktail classes.

Philly's Wine School also will soon offer online wine certifications programs from the National Wine School. The website states, "This is the first time in history that students can earn a national recognized sommelier certification fully online."

