Restless Gritty nails impressive bounce tricks during coronavirus quarantine

April 16, 2020
When the Philadelphia Flyers hatched Gritty in the fall of 2018, they hardly knew he'd be tasked with providing comic relief in a time of crisis.
Over the past month, Gritty has sprung into action during the coronavirus pandemic, attempting to make us laugh when so much of what's happening is devastating, stressful and out of our direct control.
On Thursday, Gritty fought his boredom – and provided entertainment for us – by imitating the countless videos circulating of people trying to bounce ping pong balls into solo cups using strategically arranged pots and pans. Trick shots of all kinds have become the standard for hitting the rock bottom of cabin fever.
I’M NOT BORED pic.twitter.com/lZJZKTJH0b— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) April 16, 2020
There's no telling how many attempts this took, but Gritty made it look pretty effortless. The sound effects are pretty mesmerizing, too.
But let's not forget all those who shared their absurd trick shots on social media before Gritty. Here's a look at some of the videos that got this trend rolling:
POTS AND PANS PONG: California resident Scott Haennelt and his mom kept themselves entertained during lockdown by playing an intricate trick-shot game they made using a ping-pong ball, a red drinking cup, and pots and pans. https://t.co/tqRNV3Obua pic.twitter.com/ShVtOdzZBw— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) April 16, 2020
OK. Got the kids and adults at the auxiliary Baldwin Campus in Livermore to take a stab during our lunch break... can you beat three? pic.twitter.com/LRPv7ofcBq— John Baldwin (@JohnBaldwinElem) April 15, 2020
“Dad we want to play with our toys” - child— Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) April 15, 2020
“Not now! I’m doing trick shots”
(Via @filluptee27/IG) pic.twitter.com/Wx8UkMoPJQ
Poolside trickshots 💦— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 11, 2020
🎥 via @lapo10 pic.twitter.com/hYwB8bq9aH