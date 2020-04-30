Where to buy margarita mixers for Cinco de Mayo

For this year's Cinco de Mayo in Philadelphia, there aren't any block parties or beer gardens to visit for margaritas and Mexican food – but that doesn't mean you can't still celebrate.

Some restaurants are selling margarita mixers so people can make cocktails at home on Tuesday. Check out our list of where to buy fresh juices and kits, as well as a super simple margarita recipe to use on Cinco de Mayo.

Rosy's Taco Bar

FCM Hospitality's Rosy's Taco Bar in Fitler Square is selling margarita kits online so you can make your own at home. Choose your mixer flavor – options include classic, habanero, pineapple, strawberry and blood orange – and the limes and salt are included. You'll just need to add your own tequila.

Mission Taqueria

The Mexican cantina in Center City will begin offering pickup and delivery through Caviar starting Friday, May 1. In addition to tacos, salsa and guacamole, Mission will sell margarita mixers.

Bud & Marilyn's

You can order cocktail mixers from Safran Turney Hospitality's retro restaurant on Locust Street. Currently, there's a strawberry-basil mixer and a traditional lime margarita mixer available for pickup through Toast or delivery through Caviar.

Barbuzzo

Also owned by Safran Turney Hospitality, Barbuzzo is selling cocktail mixers, too. You can order the guava-mango margarita mixer for pickup or delivery. And if you're really trying to turn your night into a party, there's red and white sangria available, as well.

Central Taco

Courtesy of/Central Taco The blood orange margarita from Central Taco.

sister restaurant, The Pour House, by calling (

Starting Friday, May 1, Central Taco in South Jersey will begin offering a takeout menu . The items can be picked up from its856) 869-4900.

Mexican street corn, guacamole, tacos and burritos will be available, as well as a family pack of 10 tacos for $28. Plus, the restaurant will have margarita kits for sale. The classic margarita kit comes with fresh lime, fresh orange, and agave and salt for the rim ($28), while the blood orange kit includes fresh blood orange, fresh lime, Cointreau and salt for the rim ($32). A bottle of Espolòn Blanco can be added to the order for $17.50.

Thirsty Dice

Not really into margaritas but still want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a drink?

Thirsty Dice, a board game cafe in Fairmount, is selling a "fiesta kit" that you can pre-order for the holiday. You'll get all the fixings to make chicken tacos, as well as churros for dessert. To drink, a six-pack of Cape May Brewing Co.'s Tan Limes can be added on to the order. The Mexican-style lager has sea salt and lime.

How to make a margarita at home:

Ingredients

• 2 ounces of tequila

• 1 ounce of Cointreau

• 1 ounce of fresh juice

• Salt for rim of the glass

• Lime for garnish

Recipe

Combine tequila, Cointreau and juice in shaker with ice. Shake and strain into salt-rimmed rocks glass filled with ice. Add lime wheel to rim of glass.

Note: If you don't have Cointreau, simple syrup is sometimes used as an alternative. You can make simple syrup with 1 cup water and 1 cup sugar. Put the sugar and water in a small saucepan, then cook over low heat while stirring occasionally until the sugar dissolves.