These are the Philly-area Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores offering curbside pickup

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has expanded the availability of its products at dozens of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores by launching curbside pickup.

While physical locations remain closed to shoppers under the state's COVID-19 restrictions, customers can call select stores between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to place orders for curbside for pickup.

Customers will be informed over the phone about the products available at each location. Payments must be made via credit card over the phone. State store staff will be accepting orders until 1 p.m. or until they hit the daily maximum number of orders they can fulfill,

Orders are capped at six bottles and only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day.

Below are the state stores in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas — Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County and Montgomery County — that are now accepting curbside pickup orders.

Center City

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5154

1112 Chestnut St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-923-1790 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5161

1515 Locust St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

215-545-1112 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #9101

2040 Market St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

215-241-1497

North Philly

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5185

180 W. Girard Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19123

215-560-5011

Northeast Philly

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5112

2550 Grant Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19114

215-330-1308

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5133

401 Franklin Mills Circle

Philadelphia, PA 19154

215-281-2080

Northwest Philly

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5121

Top of the Hill Plaza Shopping Center

8705 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118

215-753-4520

South Philly

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5104

Columbus Commons Shopping Center

1940 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

215-271-1908 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5119

724 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-560-6900 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5157

1237 S. 11th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-952-1052

Bucks County

Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0907

Edgewood Village Shopping Center 635 Heacock Road

Yardley, PA 19067

215-493-3182 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0912

Logan Square Shopping Center

6542-J Lower York Road

New Hope, PA 18938

215-862-7801 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0920

Quakertown Shopping Center

1465 W. Broad St.

Quakertown, PA 18951

267-371-1450 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0929

4275 County Line Road

Chalfont, PA 18914

215-822-4622 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0932

1115 N. Main St.

Warrington, PA 18976

215-798-1180 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0934

132 Veterans Lane

Doylestown, PA 18901

215-340-1427 Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0937

Oxford Oaks Shopping Center 1601 Big Oak Road

Yardley, PA 19067

215-493-0165 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0943

212 S. State St.

Newtown, PA 18940

215-968-4161 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0944

Buttonwood Park Place

7 Buttonwood Drive

Yardley, PA 19067

215-369-5479 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0945

Addisville Commons

890 2nd St. Pike

Richboro, PA 18954

215-396-3802

Chester County

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1501

Main Street at Exton

132 Woodcutter St.

Exton, PA 19341

610-363-2168 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1514

161 E. Swedesford Road

Wayne, PA 19087

610-964-6724 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1516

933 Paoli Pike

West Chester, PA 19380

610-436-1706 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1527

821 W. Lancaster Ave.

Wayne, PA 19087

610-964-5030 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1531

London Grove Village

775 Gap Newport Pike

Avondale, PA 19311

610-268-1696 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1533

Phoenixville Plaza

700 Nutt Road

Phoenixville, PA 19460

610-933-5469 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1528

Paoli Shopping Center

17-19 Leopard Road

Paoli, PA 19301

610-251-8027 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1529

Shoppes at Longwood Village

855 E. Baltimore Pike

Kennett Square, PA 19348

610-444-3052 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1530

Bradford Plaza Shopping Center

692 Downingtown Pike

West Chester, PA 19380

610-430-4351

Delaware County

Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2305

315 W. Baltimore Ave.

Media, PA 19063

610-480-5155 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2310

149 Baltimore Pike

Spring eld, PA 19064

610-938-9540 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2327

789 E. Lancaster Ave.

Villanova, PA 19085

610-525-1972 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2331

5035 Township Line Road

Drexel Hill, PA 19026

610-860-9405 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2332

Lawrence Park Shopping Center

1991 Sproul Road

Broomall, PA 19008

610-325-5248 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2334

Brandywine Mills

1751 Wilmington Pike

Glen Mills, PA 19342

484-840-1241 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2341

Ellis Preserve Town Center

3735 West Chester Pike

Newtown Square, PA 19073

610-325-2360 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2342

Promenade at Granite Run

1083 W. Baltimore Pike

Media, PA 19063

610-566-1549 Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2343

127 W. Lancaster Ave.

Wayne, PA 19087

610-688-6154

Montgomery County