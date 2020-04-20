These are the Philly-area Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores offering curbside pickup

April 20, 2020
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has expanded the availability of its products at dozens of Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores by launching curbside pickup.
While physical locations remain closed to shoppers under the state's COVID-19 restrictions, customers can call select stores between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. to place orders for curbside for pickup.
Customers will be informed over the phone about the products available at each location. Payments must be made via credit card over the phone. State store staff will be accepting orders until 1 p.m. or until they hit the daily maximum number of orders they can fulfill,
Orders are capped at six bottles and only one order will be accepted per caller, per store, per day.
Below are the state stores in Philadelphia and the surrounding areas — Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County and Montgomery County — that are now accepting curbside pickup orders.
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5154
1112 Chestnut St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-923-1790
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5161
1515 Locust St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215-545-1112
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #9101
2040 Market St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-241-1497
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5185
180 W. Girard Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19123
215-560-5011
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5112
2550 Grant Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
215-330-1308
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5133
401 Franklin Mills Circle
Philadelphia, PA 19154
215-281-2080
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5121
Top of the Hill Plaza Shopping Center
8705 Germantown Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19118
215-753-4520
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5104
Columbus Commons Shopping Center
1940 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-271-1908
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5119
724 South St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-560-6900
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #5157
1237 S. 11th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19147
215-952-1052
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0907
Edgewood Village Shopping Center 635 Heacock Road
Yardley, PA 19067
215-493-3182
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0912
Logan Square Shopping Center
6542-J Lower York Road
New Hope, PA 18938
215-862-7801
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0920
Quakertown Shopping Center
1465 W. Broad St.
Quakertown, PA 18951
267-371-1450
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0929
4275 County Line Road
Chalfont, PA 18914
215-822-4622
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0932
1115 N. Main St.
Warrington, PA 18976
215-798-1180
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0934
132 Veterans Lane
Doylestown, PA 18901
215-340-1427
Fine Wine & Good Spirits #0937
Oxford Oaks Shopping Center 1601 Big Oak Road
Yardley, PA 19067
215-493-0165
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0943
212 S. State St.
Newtown, PA 18940
215-968-4161
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0944
Buttonwood Park Place
7 Buttonwood Drive
Yardley, PA 19067
215-369-5479
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #0945
Addisville Commons
890 2nd St. Pike
Richboro, PA 18954
215-396-3802
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1501
Main Street at Exton
132 Woodcutter St.
Exton, PA 19341
610-363-2168
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1514
161 E. Swedesford Road
Wayne, PA 19087
610-964-6724
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1516
933 Paoli Pike
West Chester, PA 19380
610-436-1706
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1527
821 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne, PA 19087
610-964-5030
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1531
London Grove Village
775 Gap Newport Pike
Avondale, PA 19311
610-268-1696
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1533
Phoenixville Plaza
700 Nutt Road
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-5469
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1528
Paoli Shopping Center
17-19 Leopard Road
Paoli, PA 19301
610-251-8027
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1529
Shoppes at Longwood Village
855 E. Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square, PA 19348
610-444-3052
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #1530
Bradford Plaza Shopping Center
692 Downingtown Pike
West Chester, PA 19380
610-430-4351
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2305
315 W. Baltimore Ave.
Media, PA 19063
610-480-5155
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2310
149 Baltimore Pike
Spring eld, PA 19064
610-938-9540
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2327
789 E. Lancaster Ave.
Villanova, PA 19085
610-525-1972
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2331
5035 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
610-860-9405
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2332
Lawrence Park Shopping Center
1991 Sproul Road
Broomall, PA 19008
610-325-5248
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2334
Brandywine Mills
1751 Wilmington Pike
Glen Mills, PA 19342
484-840-1241
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2341
Ellis Preserve Town Center
3735 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-325-2360
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2342
Promenade at Granite Run
1083 W. Baltimore Pike
Media, PA 19063
610-566-1549
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #2343
127 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne, PA 19087
610-688-6154
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4606
Maple Glen Shopping Center
1973 Norristown Road
Maple Glen, PA 19002
215-591-5238
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4608
922 W. Lancaster Ave.
Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
610-581-4560
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4613
935 Old York Road
Jenkintown, PA 19046
215-517-2993
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4614
119 West City Ave.
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
610-660-6443
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4623
1440 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
215-753-2454
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4624
125 W. Dekalb Pike
King of Prussia, PA 19406
610-768-3102
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4628
Whitemarsh Shopping Center
44 Ridge Pike
Conshohocken, PA 19428
610-940-1212
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4632
Gwynedd Crossing Shopping Center
1210 Bethlehem Pike
North Wales, PA 19454
215-591-5233
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4633
Allen Forge Shopping Center
850 S. Valley Forge Road
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-361-4206
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4636
1 Station Circle
Narberth, PA 19072
610-660-6430
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4641
The Shoppes at Upper Providence
1839 East Ridge Pike
Royersford, PA 19468
610-454-7890
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4646
Ardmore Plaza Shopping Center
62 Greenfield Ave.
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-645-5010
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4648
Providence Town Center
160 Market St.
Collegeville, PA 19426
610-489-4582
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4653
Centre Square Commons
984 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA 19422
610-270-1130
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection #4654
15 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
610-270-1127
