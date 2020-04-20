More News:

April 20, 2020

Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order extended through early May

But Gov. Wolf loosens some restrictions – the first 'small steps' toward reopening economy

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Pennsylvania coronavirus order.png Screenshot/PACast.com

Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order has been extended through May 8, Gov. Tom Wolf announces.

New COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania have stabilized, but the statewide stay-at-home order will remain in place through May 8, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday afternoon.

The order originally was set to expire April 30. 

But several coronavirus-related restrictions will be relaxed next month, Wolf said. Online car sales and some limited construction will be permitted beginning May 8. He called them the first "small steps" toward a return to normalcy. 

"I want to caution that this is not going to be resuming operations as they were in February," Wolf said. "We still do not have a vaccine. We still do not have an antibody test and we still do not have a way to cure COVID-19."

Additionally, curbside pickup is now available at 176 state liquor sales – a move that will help state officials determine whether curbside pickup can be expanded safely to other businesses currently closed by the pandemic. 

The announcement came as protesters outside the state Capitol called for an end to the shutdown. 

Heath Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced 948 COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total to 33,232 since early March. There have been 1,204 deaths. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

john@phillyvoice.com

