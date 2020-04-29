More News:

April 29, 2020

Drone light show in West Philly honors COVID-19 front-line workers

Verge Aero, based out of Pennovation Works, puts on spectacle for health care workers

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Tributes Drones
Drone Light Philly @vergeaero/Instagram

Front-line workers in West Philadelphia were treated to a drone light show outside the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where Verge Aero paid tribute to those who are sacrificing during the COVID-19 crisis.

University City residents were treated to a spectacular display on Tuesday night: 150 illuminated drones synchronized to honor Philadelphia's front-line workers in the coronavirus crisis.

The drone light show was put on by Verge Aero, a company based out of the University of Pennsylvania's Pennovation Works campus. Its previous entertainment shows have appeared during the Olympics and accompanied concerts by Coldplay and The Rolling Stones.

RELATED ARTICLE: Kurt Vile to headline Love From Philly, three-day virtual music festival

Tuesday night's show, part of the #PhillyShinesBlue and #LightItBlue campaigns, featured a range of appreciative messages and visuals from the Liberty Bell to a grumpy-looking coronavirus.

The display was most visible from The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Verge Aero's drone light performance came on the same day that the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Philadelphia in honor of the city's front-line workers.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Tributes Drones West Philadelphia Coronavirus COVID-19 Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Pennovation Center Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Technology

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 draft grades
042820JalenHurts

Waste

Don't flush disinfectant wipes; put them in trash along with face masks and gloves, Philly officials plead
COVID-10 Wipes Flush

Illness

Six new COVID-19 symptoms confirmed by CDC
New COVID-19 symptoms

Eagles

Did the Eagles draft Jalen Hurts to be Carson Wentz' backup, or do they have bigger plans for him?
Jalen-Hurts_042720_usat

Animals

Vote to name the newest little blue penguin chick at Adventure Aquarium
Little Blue Pengiun naming

Graduations

Facebook to stream a virtual graduation ceremony with Oprah, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X
Oprah Winfrey

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved