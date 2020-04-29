Drone light show in West Philly honors COVID-19 front-line workers

April 29, 2020
University City residents were treated to a spectacular display on Tuesday night: 150 illuminated drones synchronized to honor Philadelphia's front-line workers in the coronavirus crisis.
The drone light show was put on by Verge Aero, a company based out of the University of Pennsylvania's Pennovation Works campus. Its previous entertainment shows have appeared during the Olympics and accompanied concerts by Coldplay and The Rolling Stones.
Tuesday night's show, part of the #PhillyShinesBlue and #LightItBlue campaigns, featured a range of appreciative messages and visuals from the Liberty Bell to a grumpy-looking coronavirus.
The display was most visible from The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.
Verge Aero's drone light performance came on the same day that the Navy Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds flew over Philadelphia in honor of the city's front-line workers.
Very cool fly over of Blue Angels/Thunderbirds in Center City #Philly. pic.twitter.com/kydtpAh9um— John Fitz (@johnfitz88) April 28, 2020