April 21, 2020

Kurt Vile to headline Love From Philly, three-day virtual music festival

G Love, Disco Biscuits' Marc Brownstein, Eric Bazilian of The Hooters and more will perform; the event benefits musicians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Love From Philly festival Courtesy/Love From Philly

The Love From Philly music festival will stream online May 1-3 and feature performances by Kurt Vile, Nick Bockrath of Cage the Elephant and Eric Bazilian of The Hooters. Proceeds from the concert go to music professionals affected by the pandemic.

A virtual music and arts festival, featuring Philly musicians and benefiting those in the local music industry impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, will take place Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3. 

The Love From Philly festival will be headlined by Kurt Vile. Among the other local musicians scheduled to perform include G. Love, Marc Brownstein of the Disco Biscuits, Dice Raw and Eric Bazilian of the Hooters.

The three-day event organized by30amp Circuit, a Philly nonprofit that promotes the health and wellness of musicians and other music industry professionals.

Love From Philly will take place across on three different virtual stages. It will stream on the Love From Philly website.

30amp Circuit will distribute funds raised at Love From Philly through grants applied for by entertainment professionals suffering from job loss and other hardships as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The grants will be awarded to music venues and charitable organizations, as well.

With all live events canceled or postponed, those working in the concert and music industries have been affected by Pennsylvania's stay-at-home orders. In an instagram post, the festival preached the importance of supporting those workers.

"Why is it important to support artists during this time? It's because they MAKE the art that we all need to nourish our soul," a post on the festival's instagram profile reads. "It's art that gets us through the darkest days. Through art we are brave and through art we are able to continue to dance. But there’s no art without the artist, we need them to keep them healthy and safe."

