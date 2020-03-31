More Health:

March 31, 2020

New Jersey receives another massive shipment of masks, respirators to protect medical workers from COVID-19

But Gov. Phil Murphy says it's not enough to prevent shortages

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
New Jersey masks gloves PPE Vladimir Smirnov/TASS/Sipa USA

New Jersey has received another shipment of personal protective equipment, including N95 respirators and surgical masks, to be distributed to medical workers on the front lines of the state's COVID-19 crisis.

New Jersey has received an additional 260,000 pieces of personal protective equipment for medical personnel working on the front lines of the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Tuesday.

The equipment, sent by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, includes both masks and gloves, Murphy said. But he made it clear that New Jersey needs more PPE.

“We appreciate every single piece of PPE we are receiving,” Murphy said. “But we need much more. I continue to push our case with the White House, with FEMA, and with everyone I speak to.”

The state now has 280,466 N95 respirators, 399,440 surgical masks, 150,655 gloves, 50,778 gowns and 74,052 face shields. But state officials fear the health system could become overrun with COVID-19 patients and supplies could become exhausted. 

One projection model, run by the University of Washington, currently predicts New Jersey will run out of hospital beds by the time cases peak in early April. 

New Jersey has 18,696 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the second-most of any state, as of Tuesday afternoon. Only 617 of those cases are from South Jersey. There also have been 267 deaths. 

“We’re continuing to seek out every available piece of PPE and every available ventilator,” Murphy said.

On Monday, New Jersey received 300 ventilators from the federal government after Murphy pleaded for more, calling them the state's "No. 1 need."

The state has received previous shipments of PPE from the federal government. One shipment included 120,000 N95 respirators, 287,000 surgical masks, 62,000 face shields, 51,000 surgical gloves, 3,500 coveralls, 368,000 pairs of gloves and 1,000 medical beds.

Murphy signed an executive order Saturday directing health care facilities to report their inventories of beds, PPE and ventilators on a daily basis. The order is directed at licensed acute care hospitals, long-term care facilities, hospital systems and temporary medical facilities. 

Additionally, the state is establishing three makeshift hospitals, including one in Atlantic City, to boost bed capacity. 

Camden County has 228 positive cases of COVID-19, Burlington County has 202 cases, Gloucester County has 114 cases, Atlantic County has 31 cases, Cumberland County has 18 cases, and both Cape May and Salem counties have 12 cases.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus South Jersey COVID-19 New Jersey Phil Murphy

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Sorry fans, don't expect to attend a single sporting event in 2020
1_Wells_Fargo_Center_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Goverment

Gov. Murphy wants harsher punishments for New Jersey residents not social distancing
New Jersey social distancing

Health News

New Jersey to receive 300 ventilators from federal government to combat coronavirus outbreak
Ventilators New Jersey coronavirus

Eagles

Should the Eagles trade for a wide receiver, like Brandin Cooks or Sammy Watkins?
033120BrandinCooks

TV

John Oliver desperately wants to buy rat-erotica painting by Pennsylvania artist
John Oliver President Trump Coronavirus

Food & Drink

Build customizable Joy Box care package with food, drink and support local small businesses
270320_Weckerly'sIceCream.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved