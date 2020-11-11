More Health:

November 11, 2020

CHOP strongly recommends schools in Philly region go virtual amid COVID-19 surge

Shift in guidance comes as teens experience rising case counts and the area exhibits 'rapidly accelerating transmission rates'

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
CHOP Virtual Schools Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

COVID-19 cases are rapidly rising in the Philadelphia region and winter models suggest this trend will likely accelerate through the end of the year. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia PolicyLab now recommends that schools remain virtual at least until after Thanksgiving.

The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia issued a broad recommendation Wednesday encouraging schools in places where the coronavirus is quickly spreading again to cease in-person instruction in favor of virtual learning, citing the recent surge in COVID-19 cases sweeping across the Philadelphia region and the rest of the United States.

In a blog post on the CHOP PolicyLab's website, the hospital outlined the key findings of its COVID-Lab forecasts and called for a shift in policy surrounding education.

"We are now recommending that in areas with rapidly accelerating transmission rates (such as the Philadelphia region) schools, or families voluntarily, revert students to online learning beginning Nov. 16 until 7-10 days after Thanksgiving," the blog post states.

The recommendation is particularly targeted toward students in middle school and high school, age groups that have experienced rising rates of COVID-19 infections and are seen as a risk to accelerate transmission in vulnerable populations.

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania each have reported record daily COVID-19 case counts during the past week, prompting the School District of Philadelphia to announce Tuesday that it has postponed its plans to resume in-person instruction on Nov. 17.

About 100 private and parochial schools in Philadelphia resumed in-person classes in the fall. City Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said most of these schools have seen isolated cases of COVID-19, but only one had experienced what could be described as an outbreak, as of last month.

"(W)e advise that ... schools and families now also must commit to short-term adjustments to activities to allow us to navigate this extremely high-risk period so that we can more quickly return to these activities thereafter." – CHOP PolicyLab

CHOP's PolicyLab recently offered guidance to schools about how to safely resume in-person classes.The hospital changed direction this week in light of the rapidly growing risk.

"Why this shift in guidance? Until now, protocols that reopened schools have been successful in preventing linked in-school transmission," hospital officials state. "Unfortunately, overall infection rates in children are now outpacing those of adults in many areas of the country. At Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, PCR test positivity rates this past weekend surpassed 15%, a number that nearly doubled in a week."

David Rubin, director of CHOP's PolicyLab, told the Inquirer on Wednesday that the Philadelphia region is "in a catastrophic situation" that requires backing off plans to send students back to classrooms.

The new guidance notes that there may be a window for students to return to schools in December between holidays, but the best bet would probably be to delay any resumption of in-person classes until January.

"Certainly this week’s news of a vaccine on the horizon has instilled much optimism, but unfortunately it won’t arrive in time to shift the fundamental dynamics of the coming weeks," the blog post reads. "Therefore, we advise that in addition to businesses, schools and families now also must commit to short-term adjustments to activities to allow us to navigate this extremely high-risk period so that we can more quickly return to these activities thereafter."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia CHOP Education COVID-19 Schools Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Education

School District of Philadelphia postpones return to in-person learning
school district of philadelphia hybrid learning.jpg

Business

Northeast Philly sex shop owner says business 'mobbed with customers' after Trump campaign presser
Fantasy Island Trump

Eagles

Eagles correctly remain quiet at trade deadline
Howie-Roseman-phone_102120_usat

Wellness

New wellness app, VetTriage, aims to boost veterans' health through resiliency
Veterans Wellness App

Sixers

What will Sixers' new front office structure actually look like?
Morey-Rivers-Elton-Harris_110220_Sixers

Fitness

Fun run takes runners from Four Seasons Total Landscaping to Four Seasons hotel
Fraud Street Run

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved