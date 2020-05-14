More Health:

May 14, 2020

CVS Health opening five COVID-19 testing sites in Philly region

Additional drive-thru locations expected later this month

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Five CVS locations across the Philly region will begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Friday.

CVS Health is opening five drive-thru testing sites in the Philadelphia region as part of an effort to ramp up COVID-19 testing across the United States. 

A sites will open Friday at a CVS store in each of the five counties comprising Southeastern Pennsylvania. Here are the locations: 

• Bucks County: 1034 Second Street, Richboro, 18954
• Chester County: 760 Miles Road, West Chester,  19380
• Delaware County: 795 Baltimore Pike, Springfield, 19064
• Montgomery County: 840 South Valley Road, Lansdale, 19446
• Philadelphia: 6701 Ridge Avenue, Building 1, Philadelphia 19128

People must register in advance by making an appointment on the CVS website. Self-swab tests will be made available to people who meet the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention's criteria for COVID-19 testing. 

People getting tested are required to stay in their cars. They will be directed to the pharmacy's drive-thru window, where they'll be provided with a testing kit and instructions. Testing will not be available inside retail locations. 

Completed tests will be sent to a lab for processing. Results will be available within three days. 

CVS is seeking to establish 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites across the country by the end of May. The company intends to process 1.5 million coronavirus tests per month.

The health care company is opening more than 50 sites on Friday, including another four sites elsewhere in Pennsylvania. Additional CVS testing sites are expected to open throughout the state. 

"We are grateful for CVS's partnership in combating COVID-19 by bringing more testing options to our communities and working to further understand the presence of the disease," Gov. Tom Wolf said. "We look forward to working with CVS to implement our comprehensive testing strategy, which will serve as a critical aspect of Pennsylvania's phased reopening."

CVS has not announced any specific testing sites for New Jersey. But Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that it will have swab-and-send testing capabilities in place at 50 stores by the end of May.

