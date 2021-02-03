More Health:

February 03, 2021

CVS to begin offering COVID-19 vaccines at select N.J. pharmacies next week

Locations in Voorhees, Brigantine and Seaside Heights among those selected for initial pharmacy rollout

By Pat Ralph
New Jersey who wish to receive a COVID-19 vaccine through CVS Pharmacy must register in advance on the company's website or mobile app.

CVS Health is expanding its coronavirus vaccination efforts to include 27 pharmacies in New Jersey starting Feb. 11. 

Locations in 14 New Jersey towns have been selected for the initial rollout. The vast majority are in North Jersey, but the expansion includes pharmacies in Voorhees, Camden County; Brigantine, Atlantic County; and Seaside Heights, Ocean County. 

A more specific list of locations will become available on the pharmacy's website once the locations begin receiving vaccine shipments next week, a CVS spokesperson said.

New Jersey residents who meet the state's eligibility criteria can register in advance on the pharmacy's website or through the CVS Pharmacy app. They can begin booking appointments Tuesday. Vaccinations will be offered at no cost.

Vaccine supply will be limited at first. The pharmacies will collectively receive an initial shipment of 19,900 doses. As supply increases, more CVS pharmacies will begin offering doses. 

Health care personnel, long-term care residents and staffers, first responders, seniors and people with high-risk medical conditions currently are eligible to receive vaccines. 

The CVS expansion is part of the new federal retail pharmacy program spearheaded by the Biden administration. The federal government will begin shipping about 1 million doses to 6,500 pharmacies per week. The program eventually could include 40,000 pharmacies. 

New Jersey is one of 11 states where CVS is expanding its vaccination efforts. The others are California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. 

CVS will distribute 250,000 doses at the start of the expansion. The pharmacy aims to eventually administer 20 to 25 million doses per month at locations across the country. 

The federal government previously tasked CVS and Walgreens with administering vaccines at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

More than 1,000 long-term care facilities across New Jersey have tapped CVS to administer COVID-19 vaccines to their staff and residents. 

CVS expects to finish administering all initial COVID-19 vaccine doses in nursing homes by mid-February, with follow-up booster shots underway.

"One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient and familiar manner," CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch said. "We continue to be grateful for the commitment of our front-line colleagues whose dedication has allowed us to deliver care and peace of mind throughout the pandemic."

