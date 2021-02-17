More Health:

February 17, 2021

Pennsylvania admits major blunder with allocation of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands will have to reschedule and delay appointments after second doses were used as first doses, officials say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Coronavirus
Pennsylvania Vaccine Mistake @PennsylvaniaDepartmentofHealth/Facebook

Pennsylvania Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam detailed a distribution error in the state's supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that began in January. The issue will affect thousands of Pennsylvania residents in the coming weeks.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health revealed Wednesday that it mistakenly administered thousands of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that were supposed to be held as second doses, a blunder that will force providers across the state to reschedule and delay appointments for first and second doses.

"We discovered some providers inadvertently used the Moderna vaccine shipped to them, intended as second doses, as first doses," acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said during a briefing. 

The error will result in up to 60,000 people having to reschedule their second dose vaccine appointments. Another 50,000 people may have to delay first dose appointments.

The delay in administering second doses for some residents will still fall within the Center of Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for the Moderna vaccine. Its two doses can safely be spaced at a minimum of 28 days and a maximum of 42 days. There is no difference between the first and second dose.

Beam called the problem "a structural issue" that began in January and compounded week over week until it became too significant to meet demand for second doses, compared to the state's available allocation.

The health department estimated it will be a two-to-three week process to account for the discrepancy. Beam claimed the department can work closely with providers, suppliers and vaccine recipients to minimize any disruption to first doses.

"It seems that a perfect storm of circumstances — an eagerness to get vaccine to residents, incredible pent up desire by the public to get this vaccine, dedicated vaccine providers trying to deliver what their customers are demanding, inconsistent vaccine allocations, confusion about Operation Warp Speed vaccine deliveries, and the need for more frequent and clear communication from the Department of Health — all converged to bring us to the point which we are in today," Beam said. 

The vaccine mistake only affects people receiving the Moderna vaccine. People receiving the Pfizer vaccine will not be impacted.

Beam said the discovery was made recently when the state saw the weekly request for second Moderna vaccine doses suddenly equaled the entire supply Pennsylvania had been allocated that week for both first and second doses.

To make up for the gap in supply, the health department has identified inventory across the state. Beam said she is confident ongoing supply from the federal government will be sufficient to ensure that all second doses are provided on time.

Most rescheduled appointments will be moved back one week or two "at most," Beam added, noting that second doses will be given by the same provider that administered the first dose.

"This situation is a stark reminder that right now, there is not enough vaccine for everyone who is eligible to get it," Beam said.

As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania has administered vaccine doses to about 1.7 million people. The state has been allocated a total 2,766,400 doses of both vaccines through February 20. About 436,000 Pennsylvanians have received both of their vaccine doses.

This week, Pennsylvania will receive 183,575 first doses along with 143,275 second doses, an increase of about 8,000 total doses over the previous week.

Beam declined not comment on whether the problem with the Moderna vaccine originated within the health department or among vaccine providers. Beam took over for former Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine in January after President Joe Biden nominated her to become assistant secretary for health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"We are not here to have blame placed anywhere," Beam said. "In fact, we want to make sure instead (that) all of us are focusing on the path forward and the fix directionally moving Pennsylvania forward as well."

Moving forward, Beam said the health department is working to better synchronize scheduling processes. 

"The controls we have put in place not only are with reference to clearer communication, but also allowing us to all sync on the same calendar, making sure we’re all ordering aligned with Operation Warp Speed’s policies, the state’s policies and then each of the provider policies," Beam said. "What we're doing now is really right-tracking us."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Coronavirus Pennsylvania COVID-19 Moderna Vaccines

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The case against the Eagles drafting a QB with the sixth overall pick
112920JeffreyLurieHowieRoseman

Illness

Philly sharpens timeline for COVID-19 vaccine availability
Philly COVID Vaccine Timeline

Weather

Another 3 to 5 inches of snow forecasted to fall in Philly region Thursday
Snowstorm Philadelphia

Eagles

Eagles 2021 mock draft roundup, version 2.0
021521MicahParsons

Food & Drink

Elsie's Pickles opening second location near popular Jersey shore points
Elsie's Pickles new location

Family-Friendly

Elmwood Park Zoo debuting Winterfest Weekend, a new event with ice carvings
Winterfest Weekend Elmwood Park Zoo

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved