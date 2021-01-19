Biden selects Pa. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine to serve as assistant health secretary

A familiar face from Pennsylvania's response to the COVID-19 pandemic will be heading to Washington, D.C. to join the incoming Biden administration.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to serve as the assistant secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services, the presidential transition team announced Tuesday.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Levine will become the first openly transgender federal official.

"Dr. Rachel Levine will bring the steady leadership and essential expertise we need to get people through this pandemic — no matter their zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability — and meet the public health needs of our country in this critical moment and beyond," Biden said. "She is a historic and deeply qualified choice to help lead our administration’s health efforts."

Levine has served as Pennsylvania's top health official since 2017, when she was appointed by Gov. Tom Wolf. She previously served as the state's physician general from 2015 to 2017.

A pediatrician by trade, Levine is a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine and the Academy for Eating Disorders. She is also the president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials.

"Dr. Rachel Levine is a remarkable public servant with the knowledge and experience to help us contain this pandemic, and protect and improve the health and well-being of the American people," Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said. "President-elect Biden and I look forward to working with her to meet the unprecedented challenges facing Americans and rebuild our country in a way that lifts everyone up."



Levine previously has written about the opioid crisis, medical marijuana, adolescent medicine, eating disorders and LGBT medicine. Originally from the Boston area, Levine attended Harvard University and Tulane University's medical school.

Before coming to Pennsylvania, Levine worked at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, where she was trained in pediatrics and adolescent medicine.

Levine also has worked at Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where she served as the vice-chair for clinical affairs for the Department of Pediatrics and chief of the Division of Adolescent Medicine and Eating Disorders. Levine has served as a professor of pediatrics and psychiatry at Penn State's medical school.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began last March, Levine has been at the forefront of Pennsylvania's efforts to combat the public health crisis.

If confirmed, Levine will join at least seven other nominees and appointees who will make up Biden's incoming health team.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has been nominated to run the Department of Health and Human Services. Andrea Palm, the secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, has been tapped as deputy health secretary.

Dr. Vivek Murthy has been selected as surgeon general. Infectious disease expert Dr. Rochelle Walensky will run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Epidemiologist Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith will head the president-elect's COVID-19 Equity Task Force. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease specialist, will serve as a chief medical adviser to Biden on COVID-19.

Biden and Harris will be sworn into office Wednesday.