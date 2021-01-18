Man arrested at Bucks County campsite for alleged threats against Biden, Wolf

An armed man was arrested at a Bucks County campsite Friday after making repeated online threats against President-elect Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, state police said.

Kris Kinsey, 61, previously of Elyria, Ohio, was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police in a wooded area of Durham Township along the 700 block of Sunday Road.

State police pursued Kinsey after Elyria police obtained a warrant for his arrest for making terroristic threats.

Troopers said videos shared on Kinsey's Facebook account included threats of violence and death against Democratic leaders.

Elyria police previously arrested Kinsey in July 2020 after he allegedly hit a man in the back of the head with a rock.

When Pennsylvania troopers arrived at the campsite, they found a semiautomatic handgun, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Kinsey is now charged in Pennsylvania with making terroristic threats and gun and drug charges. He is being held at Bucks County prison.