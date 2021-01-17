Two suspects arrested in fatal shooting of 25-year-old Brewerytown man

Philadelphia police have made two arrests in connection with Wednesday night's fatal shooting of a 25-year-old Brewerytown resident and recent Temple University graduate.

One of the two suspects who was apprehended on Saturday is a 20-year-old individual who is facing both murder and weapons charges, according to FOX29.

More information on the suspects, such as their names, will be made available as the homicide detectives division investigation continues, police said.

There was a reward of more than $72,000 from the police and a family-generated GoFundMe campaign for information leading to an arrest, according to 6ABC.

Milan Loncar was walking his dog at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night when he was robbed and killed near 31st and Jefferson streets in Brewerytown.

The 25-year-old Temple alum was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

Surveillance video showed two men approaching Loncar while he was walking his dog on Jefferson Street, police said. The men reached into Loncar's pockets before shooting him in the chest and fleeing.

Loncar called for help before dropping his phone. Police found him lying on the sidewalk with his dog by his side.

He was killed about a block from his home on the 1400 block of North Corlies Street. Neighbors told police that Loncar often would be seen walking his dog in the area.

Loncar graduated with an engineering degree from Temple University in December 2019 and worked for a construction firm Whiting-Turner.

He was originally from Wayne, Delaware County and attended Conestoga High School in Berwyn, Chester County, according to the Inquirer.