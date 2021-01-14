25-year-old Brewerytown man fatally shot while walking dog

Philadelphia police are searching for two people involved in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man who was killed while walking his dog Wednesday night in Brewerytown.

The slaying occurred near 31st and Jefferson streets shortly before 7 p.m. The victim, Milan Loncar, was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

Surveillance video shows a two men approaching Loncar while he was walking his dog on Jefferson Street, according to 6ABC. The two men reached into his pockets before shooting him in the chest and fleeing.

Loncar called for help before dropping his phone. Police found him lying on the sidewalk with his dog by his side.

Loncar was killed about a block from his home, NBC10 reported. Neighbors told police that he often would be seen walking his dog in the area.

Loncar graduated with an engineering degree from Temple University in December 2019.

"Our college grieves for a life cut short in such a senseless manner," Keya Sadeghipour, dean of Temple's College of Engineering, told NBC10. "We will keep Milan and his family in our thoughts during this very difficult time."

No arrests have been made. The homicide detectives division is investigating the killing.