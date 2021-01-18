Suspect charged in murder of 25-year-old Brewerytown man

A suspect has been charged with murder and other related offenses for their role in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Brewerytown resident Milan Loncar this past Wednesday.

David Josephus of Philly has been charged with murder, first-degree conspiracy, second-degree robbery and illegal firearms offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Josephus, who will not be eligible for pretrial release on cash bail, has been in custody since being arrested by Philadelphia police for vehicle theft unrelated to Loncar's murder. He's been charged separately with receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Loncar was walking his dog at around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night when he was robbed and killed near 31st and Jefferson streets in Brewerytown.

Loncar was transported to the Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m.

Surveillance video showed two men approaching Loncar while he was walking his dog on Jefferson Street, police said. The men reached into Loncar's pockets before shooting him in the chest and fleeing.

Loncar called for help before dropping his phone. Police found him lying on the sidewalk with his dog by his side.

He was killed about a block from his home on the 1400 block of North Corlies Street. Neighbors told police that Loncar often would be seen walking his dog in the area.

“This violent act robbed a young man of his life and future, and inflicted additional violence on the family and community that grieves him," Krasner said. "The harm caused by the individuals responsible extends farther outward, to the neighborhood and city where a young man was killed in the early evening hours while walking his dog. It’s not fair, nor is it just — but sadly, it is directly related to firearms outnumbering people in a vacuum of reasonable regulation.”

“I am thankful for the Philadelphia Police officers who worked to investigate this crime and identify and arrest Josephus in collaboration with our DAO Homicide Unit," Krasner continued. "PPD and DAO will continue working to arrest and appropriately charge everyone culpable in this terrible killing. I extend my deepest condolences to those who knew and loved Mr. Loncar."

Sunday's charges came just a day after two suspects were arrested by Philadelphia police for Loncar's murder.

More information on the suspects would be made available as the homicide detectives division investigation continued, police said.

There was a reward of more than $77,000 from the police and a family-generated GoFundMe campaign for information leading to an arrest.

Loncar graduated with an engineering degree from Temple University in December 2019 and worked for a construction firm Whiting-Turner.

He was originally from Wayne, Delaware County and attended Conestoga High School in Berwyn, Chester County.