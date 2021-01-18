More News:

January 18, 2021

The Biden family volunteers with Philabundance on MLK Day

The soon-to-be first family helped pack food boxes that will be distributed in Philly and Delaware County

By Pat Ralph
Joe Biden Philabundance Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Pool/USA TODAY NETWORK

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, helped package food at Philabundance on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. They're pictured above at a prior event.

President-elect Joe Biden and his family spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering in Philadelphia. 

Biden and his wife, Jill, lent a hand to Philabundance by helping pack food boxes that will be distributed to people in need in Philly and Delaware County, according to Feeding Pennsylvania. Their daughter Ashley and granddaughter Finnegan also came out to the nonprofit's South Philly headquarters. 

Biden could be seen standing along an assembly line of volunteers, wearing a green Philabundance hat and his iconic Aviator sunglasses as he placed cans of food into boxes.

Philabundance, the Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief organization, distributes food to 90,000 people each week throughout nine counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. 


Before leaving town, Joe and Jill Biden left messages on a chalkboard thanking those at Philabundance for their volunteer efforts.

In a video message posted to Twitter on Sunday, Biden encouraged Americans to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and serve others in the spirit of the late civil rights leader.

"From sewing masks to dropping off groceries to their elderly neighbors, Americans across the country know that service, looking out for one another, is part of who we are as a nation," Biden said.

Biden will be sworn into office as the 46th president Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

During the 2020 presidential election, Biden frequently traveled to campaign in the Philadelphia region. He held his first campaign rally in Philly in May 2019 and set up his official election headquarters in the city as well.

Biden captured Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes over President Donald Trump on his way to winning the White House in November.

Biden was born in Scranton before moving to Delaware. The future first lady was raised in Willow Grove, Montgomery County. A self-described “good Philly girl,” Jill Biden received her masters degree in education from West Chester University and her masters in arts from Villanova University.

Here are some more scenes from the Bidens' latest appearance in Philly:



