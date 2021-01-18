The Biden family volunteers with Philabundance on MLK Day

January 18, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden and his family spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering in Philadelphia.
Biden and his wife, Jill, lent a hand to Philabundance by helping pack food boxes that will be distributed to people in need in Philly and Delaware County, according to Feeding Pennsylvania. Their daughter Ashley and granddaughter Finnegan also came out to the nonprofit's South Philly headquarters.
Biden could be seen standing along an assembly line of volunteers, wearing a green Philabundance hat and his iconic Aviator sunglasses as he placed cans of food into boxes.
Philabundance, the Delaware Valley's largest hunger relief organization, distributes food to 90,000 people each week throughout nine counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
President-elect Joe Biden loads food boxes in Philadelphia on MLK day https://t.co/zuP8DiwxRm pic.twitter.com/3onZ87wD7c— The Hill (@thehill) January 18, 2021
.@JoeBiden, @DrBiden and family are packing food boxes at Philabundance in Philadelphia as part of the national day of service pic.twitter.com/zSmuT2kn5d— Arlette Saenz (@ArletteSaenz) January 18, 2021
Before leaving town, Joe and Jill Biden left messages on a chalkboard thanking those at Philabundance for their volunteer efforts.
The Bidens left chalk messages after volunteering at Philly's @Philabundance— Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) January 18, 2021
"Philly Strong! Thank you for all you do—Love, Jill Biden"
"Thank you for giving people in need the most valuable thing that can be given. HOPE" - Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/QynpVyyCBx
In a video message posted to Twitter on Sunday, Biden encouraged Americans to participate in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service and serve others in the spirit of the late civil rights leader.
"From sewing masks to dropping off groceries to their elderly neighbors, Americans across the country know that service, looking out for one another, is part of who we are as a nation," Biden said.
Service is a fitting way to start to heal, unite, and rebuild this country we love.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 17, 2021
I hope you’ll join us in honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. by participating in the National Day of Service: https://t.co/H4pDdtXc3V pic.twitter.com/ecHlPK7PAO
Biden will be sworn into office as the 46th president Wednesday in Washington, D.C.
During the 2020 presidential election, Biden frequently traveled to campaign in the Philadelphia region. He held his first campaign rally in Philly in May 2019 and set up his official election headquarters in the city as well.
Biden captured Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes over President Donald Trump on his way to winning the White House in November.
Biden was born in Scranton before moving to Delaware. The future first lady was raised in Willow Grove, Montgomery County. A self-described “good Philly girl,” Jill Biden received her masters degree in education from West Chester University and her masters in arts from Villanova University.
Here are some more scenes from the Bidens' latest appearance in Philly:
The President-elect and his family volunteering at a hunger relief organization in Philly for the MLK Day of Service @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/l0Gdt3H9EX— Chris Jansing (@ChrisJansing) January 18, 2021
Biden - the one in the hat, shades, and aviators! - is loading cans of black beans into boxes at a Philadelphia food bank. pic.twitter.com/dOFgenB76o— Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) January 18, 2021
.@JoeBiden with his granddaughter Finnegan Biden & his daughter Ashley Biden, take part in a National Day of Service volunteering at Philabundance in Philadelphia, loading canned goods in boxes with other volunteers. The food bank provids food to thousands of people each week. pic.twitter.com/7jCcTU85qF— Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) January 18, 2021
We are proud to observe the National MLK #DayOfService and encourage all #Pennsylvanians to begin this year with a commitment to #fighthunger ! A big thank you to President-elect @JoeBiden and Dr. Biden for volunteering today! @Philabundance @hunger @FeedingAmerica @jclemsmith pic.twitter.com/zAEsXMMSJ9— feedingpa (@FeedingPA) January 18, 2021
Joe, Jill, Ashley and Finnegan Biden, plus Naomi Biden’s boyfriend Peter Neal, are helping fill food boxes at @Philabundance in Philadelphia. The president-elect is wearing a Philabundance cap as he puts cans of black beans into the boxes. pic.twitter.com/90ghhZeatk— Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) January 18, 2021
President-elect Joe Biden packed boxes with canned goods on Monday (1/18), while volunteering for Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia, PA. Mr. Biden pitched in as part of a Day of Service project for Martin Luther King Jr Day. pic.twitter.com/sPE7q034mu— CBS Newspath (@cbsnewspath) January 18, 2021
