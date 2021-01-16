Here's how to watch Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration next week

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States next week in a "reimagined" ceremony that will be live streamed instead of in person.

Concerns of both COVID-19 and the potential for violence moved the ceremony to a completely remote event.

The inauguration comes nearly one week after President Donald Trump was impeached by the House, and two weeks after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory.

While officials say that the event will follow traditions, a few key elements are going to look different this year.



What is it going to be like this year?

The presidential inauguration will not have a live audience for the first time in United States history. Many of the events, including the inauguration parade and celebration party, will be virtual events.

Biden will still be sworn in on the Capitol's West Front Wednesday sometime before noon, before giving his inaugural address and reviewing the military troops, a long-standing tradition.

Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance at the ceremony.

Officials planning the event said they worked to make the inauguration as inclusive and accessible as possible, according to the New York Times.

The inauguration will showcase the American people's resilience, heroism and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal.

"The inauguration of Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and Kamala D. Harris will showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild so that we emerge as the indomitable force that a united America represents," according to the inauguration website.