January 06, 2021

Pro-Trump mob breaches U.S. Capitol as lawmakers prepare to vote to affirm Joe Biden's victory

President-elect Joe Biden says siege in Washington 'borders on sedition'

After a mob of extremists interrupted the congressional proceedings in Washington, D.C., to certify Joe Biden's win as the next president, Biden warned the nation Wednesday in a televised speech, "Our democracy is under unprecedented assault, unlike anything we've seen in modern times."

He then called on President Donald Trump to intervene and convince supporters to end the stand off in the Capitol.

"So President Trump, step up," Biden said shortly before ending his speech.

Trump responded with a recorded video, asking for peace, but sticking to his baseless claims that he actually won the November election.

"We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side," Trump said. "But you have to go home now. We have to have peace."

Here is Trump's entire video tweet, which was flagged by Twitter because, "This claim of election fraud is disputed, and this Tweet can’t be replied to, Retweeted, or liked due to a risk of violence."

Biden had strong words for the demonstrators who entered the Capitol building, saying their action "borders on sedition"

"Let me be very clear," the president-elect said. "The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America, do not represent who we are."

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., was locked down before being overrun Wednesday afternoon by protesters who support President Donald Trump's unfounded claim of voter fraud in the November presidential election.

The rioters disrupted a joint session of Congress to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the election.

The U.S. Senate and U.S. House had begun proceedings to certify the Electoral College vote. Both chambers of Congress went into recess and lawmakers were evacuated from the building after the Capitol was breached by protesters. Vice President Mike Pence also was taken from the building after protesters made entry, as was Sen. Kamala Harris, who is the vice president-elect.

The National Guard reportedly will deploy 1,100 guardsman to the Capitol. The Department of Homeland security also is expected to send personnel to help quell the violence.

The pro-Trump mob, emboldened by the president's refusal to accept the election results, toppled barricades and clashed with police as lawmakers debated the outcome of the November contest.

At least one person was shot Wednesday afternoon on Capitol grounds, as seen in graphic footage tweeted from the scene by an independent reporter. The shooting victim, a woman who was not immediately identified, was later listed in critical condition. 

Live footage from outside the Capitol can be viewed on the YouTube stream below. 

The confirmation vote scheduled Wednesday usually is a formality accompanied by little fanfare, but Trump's supporters have latched onto the president's ceaseless claims of election improprieties, which have been thoroughly dismissed and debunked by election officials and courts across the country.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew that will be in effect from  6 p.m. Wednesday and through 6 a.m. Thursday. 

Congress may reconvene the joint session at an alternate location, according to reports that surfaced shortly after 3 p.m. 

Pending the vote on Biden's victory, the President-Elect's inauguration is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Jan. 20. 

Biden said Wednesday that he is "not concerned" about the security and safety of his inauguration.

Political leaders from Pennsylvania responded to the incident in Washington, confirming they are safe and condemning the actions of the protesters who stormed the Capitol.

C-SPAN's live coverage of the unfolding events can be viewed below.

