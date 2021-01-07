Pa. Congresswoman details 'frightening' evacuation scene at U.S. Capitol

Congresswoman Susan Wild was attempting to evacuate the House gallery on Wednesday when Capitol police barricaded the doors in response to intruders seeking to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College results.

Moments later, she heard glass breaking and shots being fired. She was ordered to get down.

Wild, a Democrat who represents Pennsylvania's 7th District, covering Lehigh and Northampton counties and part of Monroe County, described the harrowing experience in a phone interview with CBS News on Wednesday evening. The insurrection marked the first time the Capitol had been breached since the British burned the building in August 1814.

"It's possibly the most frightening thing that I've ever gone through in my lifetime," Wild said. "It was a day that will last in our memories for a very long time. I'm deeply afraid for what it means for the future of our democracy."