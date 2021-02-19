More Health:

February 19, 2021

Walk-up, 24-hour COVID-19 vaccine site now open to eligible Philly residents

The clinic, being held at the Liacouras Center, aims to reach people living in zip codes with high coronavirus incidence rates

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Vaccines
temple walk-up vaccine clinic Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium is holding a 24-hour 'vax-a-thon' at the Liacouras Center on Temple University's campus. Eligible residents can received COVID-19 vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligible Philadelphia residents can get vaccinated without an appointment at a 24-hour walk-up clinic now open on Temple University's campus.

The so-called "vax-a-thon" kicked off at noon Friday and will continue until noon Saturday at the Liacouras Center. COVID-19 vaccines are being administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. 

The clinic is open to any resident eligible under Phase 1B of the city's vaccination plan. They also must live in one of the 20 zip codes with the highest COVID-19 incidence and deaths. All Philly seniors age 75 and older are eligible regardless of zip code. 

Phase 1B includes first responders, teachers and other child care providers, food distribution and preparation employees, transit workers, congregate care workers and residents, and people with high-risk medical conditions. 

People must bring documentation showing that they meet Phase 1B criteria and live in one of the following zip codes: 19104, 19119, 19121, 19123, 19124, 19126, 19131, 19132, 19138, 19139, 19140, 19141, 19142, 19143, 19144, 19145, 19146, 19150, 19151 and 19153. 

The clinic is being run by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium

It marks the first walk-up clinic offered in Philadelphia. Organizers say people should expect long lines and dress accordingly. The temperature is expected to drop near 25 degrees overnight. 

"If you’re not a cold-weather person, I don't suggest you come out," Dr. Ala Stanford, the founder of the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium, told the Inquirer

The Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium formed near the onset of the coronavirus pandemic to bring aid to people of color in Philadelphia. The group has partnered with the city to provide COVID-19 tests and vaccines. 

The organization aims to vaccinate 2,000 people during the 24-hour clinic, Stanford said. The group has the capability to vaccinate 600 to 800 people every six hours.

People who attend the clinic will be sorted into one of four lines, according to WHYYOne is for people 75 and older. A second line is for people who are receiving their first doses but previously registered for one. People who have registered should bring confirmation, either on their phones or on paper. 

The third line is for people who have not registered. The fourth line is for non-English speakers. Spanish and Mandarin translators will be on-site. 

The clinic aims to increase accessibility to vaccines among people who work long hours or have difficulties making an online appointment.

"I hope that the elderly come and what I really hope is that after the younger folks get off work, that they bring them," Stanford told WHYY. "That's what I'm hoping, and with us being open for 24 hours, that there's really no time that doesn't work for you." 

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Vaccines Philadelphia COVID-19 Temple University Coronavirus Liacouras Center

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

No one has any idea how to grade the Eagles' Carson Wentz trade
1010922_Eagles_Lions_Carson_Wentz_Kate_Frese.jpg

Wellness

What causes cold sores to return? New research offers a deeper understanding
Cold Sore recurrence

Business

Giant opening two-level, flagship supermarket in Logan Square in March
Giant Riverwalk Main

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Don't blame Roseman for this Wentz debacle, blame Lurie
Lurie-Roseman_021821_usat

Food & Drink

Three Philly restaurants in Yelp's top 100 places to eat in 2021
Zahav Yelp 2021

Food & Drink

There's a burger battle happening at Emmy Squared this March
Emmy Burger at Emmy Squared

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved