Temple University plans to hold some in-person classes this fall

Temple University is planning to resume some in-person classes when the fall semester begins Aug. 24 – with several changes in place.

Large courses will be held online and in various breakout sessions, President Richard Englert announced Tuesday. But others will be conducted in-person or in a hybrid fashion.

Still, in-person classes will be discontinued after Nov. 20, when the university's fall break begins. Students will not return to campus following the Thanksgiving holiday, an effort to reduce public health risks. Instead, all classes and exams will be conducted remotely until the semester ends.



Before in-person classes resume, Temple will undergo a multi-phase reopening plan to ensure that health and safety guidelines are in place and can be followed by those on campus.



“While many questions remain, I am confident we can open on time as a residential university, and operate in a way that reduces the risks to our community’s health while continuing to offer quality educational experiences to our students,” Englert wrote in a message sent to the Temple community.

Students and faculty will be required to wear face coverings in buildings, and masks are highly encouraged to be worn across campus. Masks will be made available for anyone who does not have one, including visitors.

Hand sanitation stations will be installed throughout the campus. Reminders will be posted urging people to avoid touching their faces after touching surfaces. Markers will be placed on floors and walls to remind people to practice social distancing.

Temple plans to ramp up its coronavirus testing and contact tracing capabilities, Englert said.

University officials also encourage people to wash their hands frequently, take their temperatures regularly and watch for COVID-19 symptoms.