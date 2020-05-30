More News:

May 30, 2020

Where to find ballot drop-boxes in Philadelphia and surrounding counties

Voters can only drop off their own ballots at these locations

By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia and surrounding counties have installed vote-by-mail and absentee voting drop-off boxes to ensure that residents get their ballots in on time for Pennsylvania's primary election Tuesday, June 2. There will be ten drop-off sites in Philadelphia County open prior to election day.

Philadelphia and the surrounding counties have installed additional drop boxes for voters to deposit their mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary election on Tuesday.

The purpose of the boxes is to encourage Pennsylvania residents vote and help residents to cast their votes on time – all while practicing social distancing because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Because of delays getting mail-in ballots to voters due to circumstances from the coronavirus and the volume of people requesting them, these ballots likely would not arrive at county election offices to be counted before the 8 p.m. deadline on Tuesday when polls close. So Pennsylvania counties are supplementing their numbers of drop-off locations.

Using drop-off boxes speeds up the process by taking ballots directly to county officials to be colleged, and skipping the days-long mailing period. 

If a ballot has not yet been mailed, it should be taken to ballot collection box, to ensure it gets counted. Also, it is important to note that voters may only drop off their own ballots. Residents do not have to show ID to return their mail-in ballots, despite an outdated instruction printed with Philadelphia mail-in ballots suggesting otherwise.

Philadelphia will all have additional, temporary ballot drop-off boxes in 10 locations, beginning Saturday morning. Ballots will be collected for a two hour window at each location. The address, dates and times for each of these locations is listed in the chart below.

Philadelphia County

 LocationAddress  DateTime 
Boys Latin of Philadelphia
Charter High School 		5501 Cedar Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19143 		 Saturday, May 309:00-11:00 a.m. 
John Bartram High School 2401 S. 67th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19142 		 Saturday, May 3012:00-2:00 p.m. 
South Philadelphia
High School 		2101 S Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148 		 Saturday, May 303:00-5:00 p.m. 
George Washington
High School 		10175 Bustleton Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19116 		 Sunday, May 318:00-10:00 a.m. 
Rising Sun Plaza
Shopping Center 		Rising Sun & Adams aves,
Philadelphia, PA 19120 		 Sunday, May 3111:00-1:00 p.m. 
25th District PAL Center 3199 D St.
Philadelphia, PA 19134 		Sunday, May 31 2:00-4:00 p.m. 
Fishtown Crossing
Shopping Center 		 2401 Aramingo Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19125		Sunday, May 31 5:00-7:00 p.m. 
 Shawmont Elementary School535 Shawmont Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19128 		Monday, June 1 9:00-11:00 a.m. 
Central High School 1700 W Olney Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19141 		Monday, June 1  12:00-2:00 p.m.
Tanner Duckrey Public School 1501 W. Diamond St.
Philadelphia, PA 19121 		 Monday, June 13:00-5:00 p.m. 

Also, between 7a.m. and 8 p.m  Tuesday, the day of the primary election, voters can bring their completed ballots to any one of the drop-off offices below:

Philadelphia City Commissioner's Office: 520 N. Columbus Blvd., 19123
• Tilden Middle School: 6601 Elmwood Ave. 19142
 Lucien Blackwell Library: 52nd and Sansom streets, 19139
• Hillside Recreation Center: 203 Fountain St., 19128
• Council President's District Office: 2815 Ridge Ave., Ste B 19121
• Councilperson Henon's District Office: 6730 Torresdale Ave., 19135
• Harrowgate PAL Center: 851 E. Tioga St., 19134
• Councilperson Bass District Office: 4439A Germantown Ave., 19144
• West Oak Lane Library: 2000 Washington Lane, 19138
• Wadsworth Library: 1500 Wadsworth Ave. 19150
• Councilperson O'Neill's District Office: Bustleton Ave. and Bowler St., 19115

The following ballot drop box location information for Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties was published by the Pennsylvania government engagement advocacy group the Committee of Seventy. It included the locations where ballots will be collected, along with the times the collections are taking place.

Bucks County

• Lower Bucks Government Services Center: 7321 New Falls Road, Levittown; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
Bucks County Administration Building: 55 E. Court St., Doylestown; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday
Upper Bucks Government Services Center: 261 California Road, Quakertown; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunday, and Monday

Delaware County

Delaware County Government Center, 201 W. Front St. Media; Saturday: 9 a.m‐2 p.m. and Tuesday: 8:30 a.m.‐8 p.m.

Chester County

• Chester County Government Building: 601 Westtown Rd, West Chester; Ballot drop-off box accessible 24 hours

Montgomery County

• Norristown: One Montgomery Plaza; 425 Swede Street, Norristown, PA 1940; Before 8 p.m. on June 2.

• Green Lane: Green Lane Park; 2144 Snyder Road, Green Lane, PA 18054; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday

 Lansdale: Montgomery County Community Connections Office; 421 West Main St., Lansdale, PA 19446; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday

 Pottstown: Montgomery County Community College Pottstown Campus; 101 College Drive-South Hall, Pottstown, PA 19464; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday

• Willow Grove: Eastern Courthouse Annex; 102 North York Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. on Tuesday

Pennsylvania officials postponed the primary date by more a month, moving it from April 28 to June 2 in order avoid the peak of the coronavirus outbreak and to give voters more time to receive vote by mail ballots.

Gov. Tom Wolf has encouraged residents to vote by mail. Additionally, a limited number of polling places will be open in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties.

