Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania primary amid protests and pandemic

Joe Biden is the winner of Pennsylvania's Democratic primary election.

The Associated Press declared the former vice president to President Barack Obama the winner less than 30 minutes after the polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Biden was on the Ballot with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, both of whom had already suspended their campaigns.

Biden campaigned on a platform that seeks to enhance the Affordable Care Act with a public option, increase the minimum wage, build a labor-friendly climate agenda and make higher education more accessible for all. He also has called for greater protections for essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis and urged police reform to address systemic racism in the criminal justice system, which he spoke about in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

Biden became the presumptive Democratic pick to run against President Donald Trump in November's eleciton after Sanders suspended his campaign in early April. Gabbard also remained on Democratic ballot. She suspended her campaign in March and has endorsed Joe Biden.

The longtime Delaware senator has positioned himself as the most experienced and qualified candidate to defeat President Donald Trump in November's general election. Biden entered Tuesday's primaries — covering eight states and Washington, D.C. — with a 10-point lead over Trump in an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday.



In Pennsylvania, Biden's Scranton roots are regarded as an advantage in what will again be a battleground state in 2020. Though he has faced criticism for his age, legislative record and allegations of past misconduct, Biden has maintained a strong base of support among black, suburban and blue-collar voters. His struggles attracting younger voters may see him adopt more progressive stances as the election nears.

Even with Sanders' campaign suspended, Biden has lacked the necessary 1,991 delegates needed to seal the Democratic nomination. Sanders pledged to remain on all primary ballots in order to influence the party's platform at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in August.

With 500 delegates up for grabs in Tuesday's primaries, Biden could cross the finish line to officially clinch the Democratic nomination. He entered the night with 1,556 delegates, needing just 425 more. He's won 80% of the delegates in the eight states that have voted since Sanders left the race on April 8. Pennsylvania has 186 delegates at stake.