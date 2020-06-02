Democratic Sen. Larry Farnese running against progressive Nikil Saval in Pa. Senate's 1st District primary

Incumbent State Sen. Larry Farnese faces a primary challenge from democratic socialist and 2nd Ward leader Nikil Saval in the Pennsylvania Senate's 1st District, covering parts of Center City, South Philadelphia and North Philadelphia,

Farnese, a lawyer, has held the office since 2009 and championed legislation on gun reform, LGBTQ rights and affordable housing. He has embraced progressive causes and pointed to a record that reflects those positions in Philadelphia, though maybe not as much as Saval's brand of reform.

In 2016, Farnese was notably charged with accepting bribes for an alleged vote-buying scheme in 2011. He was acquitted by a jury the following year.

Farnese has endorsements from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Philadelphia City Council President Darrell Clarke.

Saval, a cofounder of the progressive group Reclaim Philadelphia, is a widely published writer and editor with experience at n + 1 and contributions to The New York Times and The New Yorker.

Saval's campaign is focused on guaranteed affordable housing for all, prison reform, universal expansion of health care, reconstruction of Philadelphia's schools and a Green New Deal for Pennsylvania's economy and environment.

Notable endorsements for Saval have come from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, whose 2016 campaign inspired Reclaim Philadelphia, and Philadelphia City Councilman Isaiah Thomas.

There were no Republicans running in the primary for the Pennsylvania Senate's 1st District seat.