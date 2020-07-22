New Jersey allowing yoga, pilates and martial arts studios to resume operations

Yoga, pilates and martial arts studios have the green light to reopen indoor activities in New Jersey — as long as they follow the state's COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

These facilities must maintain 25% capacity for all classes, keep both participants and instructors at least six feet apart, and require participants and instructors to wear face coverings.

All three studios have been classified as indoor recreational facilities by the state, thus allowing them to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By contrast, gyms and fitness centers currently are only permitted to hold individual training sessions. Such workouts must be conducted in separate rooms or with a physical barrier in place. Unrestricted public access is prohibited.

Martial arts studios can only conduct non-contact classes indoors. Any classes that consist of contact drills and sparring must occur at outdoor venues.

State officials cleared a number of athletic activities deemed high-risk for COVID-19 transmission, including martial arts, to resume outdoor workouts and competitions on Monday.

The other sports included football, rugby, wrestling and cheerleading. They were the last group of sports to receive state approval to resume practices and games.

Anyone participating in outdoor martial classes is required to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Equipment sharing must be limited, and shared equipment must be thoroughly sanitized and disinfected.

Indoor sports remain banned in New Jersey.

Indoor gatherings in New Jersey remain capped at either 25% capacity or 100 people — whichever number is lower. Outdoor gatherings of no more than 500 people are allowed to take place.