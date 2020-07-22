Brickwall Tavern shuts down South Jersey location due to coronavirus pandemic

The Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room in Burlington became the latest popular restaurant in the area to permanently shut down operations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The New Jersey restaurant, which opened in 2015, announced the closure late last week in a statement on Facebook.

Over the last couple of months, we’ve received so many messages about Brickwall Burlington, wondering when we’d be... Posted by Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room Burlington on Friday, July 17, 2020

"Unfortunately, in this incredibly difficult time for restaurants across the country, we can no longer keep going," the restaurant said. "We are incredibly grateful to our amazing staff, loyal guests, and the Burlington community for embracing us over the last five years. Your overwhelming support for Brickwall kept the spirit of the brand alive and well. And even though we’re saying goodbye, we’ll never stop 'burlieving.' See you on down the road."

Brickwall Tavern opened its first location in Asbury Park in 2006 and added a location in Philadelphia in 2018.

The restaurant is owned by Smith Made, which also owns several other Asbury Park restaurants and Philadelphia's Porta in Center City.

Porta came under fire last month after an Instagram post advertised for new employees without informing the existing staff that they would need to reapply for their positions to return to work from the COVID-19 crisis.

While indoor dining has been permitted in New Jersey, restaurants in Philadelphia are still barred from offering dine-in service.

Smith Made has launchd an employee relief fund to help support more than 600 workers across its restaurants, including Brickwall Tavern & Dining Room in Philadelphia. The company said it has raised more than $33,000 and will donate 100% of the money it receives directly to employees.