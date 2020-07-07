More Culture:

July 07, 2020

Alma Del Mar, restaurant featured on 'Queer Eye,' opens in Italian Market

Outdoor dining and takeout options available

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Restaurants
alma del mar restaurant Screenshot/Netflix

Alma Del Mar opened Tuesday, July 7 in South Philly. The restaurant's owner, Marcos Tlacopilco, was featured on the Netflix show 'Queer Eye.'

Alma Del Mar gained the attention of the Philadelphia food scene when its owner was featured on the most recent season of the Netflix show "Queer Eye."

The Fab Five helped Marcos Tlacopilco design a new restaurant – and redesign himself – in the "Father Knows Fish" episode of Season Five. Now, the restaurant is officially open in the Italian Market.

Alma Del Mar, named for Tlacopilco's wife Alma Romero, held its grand opening Tuesday morning at 1007 S. Ninth Street, with a fairly large crowd reportedly in attendance.

The restaurant's menu will feature Mexican and American offerings, often with an emphasis on seafood, Tlacopilco's speciality. His famous crab and corn chowder, which he perfected on "Queer Eye" with the Fab Five's Antoni Porowski, also is available.

Additional menu items include a lobster Benedict, mango salad, salmon burger and molettes, according to Eater Philly.

For now, the restaurant is only open for outdoor dining and takeout due to COVID-19 restrictions in Philadelphia. 

Tlacopilco, originally from Puebla, Mexico, also owns Marco's Fish and Crab House, located on the same block of the Italian Market.

Alma Del Mar is notably decorated with a mural featuring the cast of Queer Eye. It includes the saying "A todo lo que hagas ponle el corazon," a phrase often used by Tlacopilco, which roughly means "put your heart into everything you do."

The restaurant has been described as a family affair, as Alma and their kids participate in the business. The family posed next to the mural for opening day. 


Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food and Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Queer Eye Italian Market South Philly Netflix

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

DeSean Jackson shares anti-semitic quotes attributed to Hitler on Instagram
8_11032019_EaglesvsBears_DeSean_Jackson_KateFrese.jpg

Gatherings

Outdoor gatherings of up to 500 people now permitted as New Jersey prepares for more activities to resume
New Jersey outdoor indoor gatherings limits

Illness

People with asthma don't appear to be at greater risk for severe COVID-19, study shows
asthma COVID-19 rutgers

Phillies

Matt Klentak details Phillies’ positive COVID-19 cases, testing errors and more
Joe-Girardi-Mask_070720_usat

Music

Honey Radar releases compilation album featuring band's Philly recordings
honey radar album art

Family-Friendly

Franklin Square reopening for the summer season
Franklin Square reopening

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved