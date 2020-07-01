2020 Made In America Festival canceled, tickets valid for next year

Philly's 2020 Made In America Festival has been canceled due to both the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing civil unrest across the country, event organizers said Wednesday.

“2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systemic racism, and police brutality,” event organizers wrote in a statement. "Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country."

The annual concert event, which has been held every Labor Day Weekend at the Ben Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia since 2012, was scheduled to take place Sept. 5-6. It will instead be pushed back to Labor Day weekend 2021.

“We look forward to working alongside the Mayor’s office and returning to the wonderful city of Philadelphia next year,” event organizers wrote.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for the event are encouraged to keep them for next year’s festival. Those who would like a refund will receive an email regarding information about how to do so. Event organizers said that additional information about next year’s event will be shared as it becomes available.

The multi-stage music festival, which offers performances from artists covering a wide variety of genres, has been put together for the past eight years by Live Nation and Jay-Z.

The lineup for this year’s event had yet to be released, but tickets have been on sale since December 2019.