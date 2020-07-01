More Culture:

July 01, 2020

Zig Zag BBQ restaurant opening July 4th weekend in Kensington

The new eatery is located next door to Martha

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Zig Zag BBQ from chef Matt Lang is opening next to Martha on July 3. The new eatery is located at 211 E. York St. in Kensington.

A popular barbecue pop-up is opening the doors to their long-awaited brick-and-mortar location in Kensington this holiday weekend. 

Zig Zag BBQ will open its doors at 211 E. York St. on this Friday, July 3. Matt Lang, former chef of BBQ restaurant Fette Sau in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, is behind the new space.

Only takeout and outdoor dining will be available when Zig Zag opens Friday, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its restrictions on indoor dining rooms.

Zig Zag held pop-ups at local spots such as Port Richmond's The Lunar Inn in early March and other places. Pop-up menu items have included Lang's famous Texas-style brisket, pork shoulder and vegan versions of other classic barbecue options such as coleslaw and potato salad.

The brick-and-mortar's menu is expected to feature Philly Tempeh in its vegan options. The locally-made meat substitute is also sold at places like Philly Foodworks and V Marks the Shop.

The new eatery said it also will collaborate with next-door-neighbor Martha, a popular spot for drinks and hoagies in Kensington. 

On Monday, the two restaurants co-hosted "Martha Monday," where samples of Zig Zag's cooking were available at Martha's backyard patio and for takeout.

Lang partnered with the development company Aframe Constructs to open the Kensington brick-and-mortar. Aframe has worked with Martha, Pizzeria Beddia, The Lunar Inn, and more spots that have recently opened in Philly.

A website and menu for Zig Zag are coming soon.

