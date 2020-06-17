Founders of UnSoul Food opening vegan restaurant in Philly amid coronavirus dining restrictions

The founders of a local vegan catering company are opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Philadelphia this month.

Bryon and Natasha Dockett of UnSoul Food are taking over The Greyhound Cafe storefront located at 1839 Poplar St. to bring their vegan cooking to more Philadelphians.

The location will switch from serving The Greyhound's plant-based Italian and Mexican food to plant-based Southern cooking made by the Docketts starting June 22.



Currently, outdoor dining is permitted in Philadelphia, but Health Commissioner Tom Farley said Tuesday that could change as individual businesses that don't follow rules risk being shut down by the city. Not all restaurants have reopened for outdoor dining, and indoor dining won't start until the green phase of Gov. Tom Wolf's reopening plan.

Takeout and curb-side pickup will be available when UnSoul Food opens, with delivery and dine-in to start later, the Docketts told Eater Philly. The couple said that they want to get settled in first.

The Dockett's are taking over for Joseph Solar, whose cafe lasted a little more than a year in the space. Before that, it was occupied by Gin and Pop, a restaurant which vacated the space after less than two years. Flying Carpet also occupied the space from 2011 to 2015.

In a video message, the couple said they were working in collaboration with Solar to "bring the same great vibes that you found at The Greyhound Cafe," but with the new UnSoul Food menu.

UnSoul Food had to cancel all of its catering events when coronavirus hit, but the Docketts figured out another way to keep their business going during shutdown orders.

The Docketts have been cooking made-to-order vegan food during quarantine for their "Vegan Supper Club." Customers order from a menu posted days in advance via the Dockett's Instagram, then drive to the Dockett's personal address to pick up a home-cooked meal.

The system works because the Dockett's have more than 17,000 followers combined on their @unsoulfood account and personal page @meetthedocketts.

UnChick'N waffles, beyond cheesesteak, the unburger, "seefood" salad and more will be featured on their menu. UnSoul's mac and cheese, a fan favorite which won Philly's Choice at a local vegan food competition, will also be available.



Find more information about their pop-up catering and new UnSoul Food restaurant online.