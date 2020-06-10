The Roots Picnic postponed indefinitely

The Roots Picnic is being pushed back again.

The annual festival has been postponed indefinitely, event organizers announced Wednesday.

The event originally was scheduled to take place on May 30 at The Mann Center before being pushed back to Aug. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Event organizers said that they are working with the artists and festival partners to confirm a new date. They did not give a reason for the latest postponement, but large gatherings in Philadelphia remain prohibited by coronavirus-related restrictions.



People who have purchased tickets are encouraged to hold onto them. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.



People who cannot attend the festival on its rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund. Refunds will become available once the new date is announced or on Aug. 9 — whichever comes first.

“Thank you for your patience during these difficult times,” event organizers said in a statement. “We are so appreciative of all the fans, artists, staff and community members that make Roots Picnic a truly special event. Stay safe and stay strong.”

Philly rapper Meek Mill was slated to headline the event with Summer Walker and DaBaby. The event would have marked Mill's first appearance at The Roots Picnic.

The Roots Picnic, hosted by the hip hop group, features three stages of live music, podcast recordings, gaming, art and dialogue. The event began in 2008. It previously was held on Festival Pier at Penn's Landing. before moving to The Mann Center.

The Roots were scheduled to perform during a showcase called “The Roots Present Soul.” Questlove also was going to tape an episode of his "Supreme Podcast."

Other Philadelphia artists that were slated to take part in the festivities included Musiq Soulchild, Hardwork Movement and Aquil Dawud.

