Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly

There's now a map available online showing more than 150 black-owned restaurants in Philadelphia.

Kae Lani Palmisano, host of WHYY's show "Check, Please! Philly" about restaurants in the Philly area, put together a database of restaurants open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Then while protests began following the killing of George Floyd, she started on a resource for finding black-owned restaurants in Philadelphia and put out a call on social media to discover eateries she wasn't aware of before, according to an article from Billy Penn explaining how everything came together.



Billy Penn also shared that it was South Philly resident Charles Rumford who saw the list and collaborated to make a map of the businesses. The spreadsheet can still be viewed online, too. Some restaurants on the list include Tasties, Baby Buns at The Bourse, Lucky Goat Coffee House, Franny Lou's Porch and Sweet Life Bakeshop.

The list brings attention to many restaurants that are deserving of more widespread recognition.

Another resource for finding black-owned restaurants is the app EatOkra. Restaurants can be searched by name, location and cuisine. Eater Philly notes however that all of Philly's black-owned restaurants aren't listed there yet.

And when ordering food in the area, turn to Philly's delivery service Black and Mobile. It works exclusively with black-owned restaurants.