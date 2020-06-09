More Culture:

June 09, 2020

Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly

This new crowdsourced database includes more than 150 local eateries

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Tasties restaurant Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Above is two dishes from Tasties, one of the city's many black-owned businesses. A map and database of black-owned businesses in Philadelphia can be found at BlackOwnedPhillyRestaurants.com. The site is a resource for diners who want to support the local black community directly by shopping their businesses.

There's now a map available online showing more than 150 black-owned restaurants in Philadelphia.

Kae Lani Palmisano, host of WHYY's show "Check, Please! Philly" about restaurants in the Philly area, put together a database of restaurants open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Then while protests began following the killing of George Floyd, she started on a resource for finding black-owned restaurants in Philadelphia and put out a call on social media to discover eateries she wasn't aware of before, according to an article from Billy Penn explaining how everything came together.

RELATED: Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores | MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day

Billy Penn also shared that it was South Philly resident Charles Rumford who saw the list and collaborated to make a map of the businesses. The spreadsheet can still be viewed online, too. Some restaurants on the list include Tasties, Baby Buns at The Bourse, Lucky Goat Coffee House, Franny Lou's Porch and Sweet Life Bakeshop.

The list brings attention to many restaurants that are deserving of more widespread recognition.

Another resource for finding black-owned restaurants is the app EatOkra. Restaurants can be searched by name, location and cuisine. Eater Philly notes however that all of Philly's black-owned restaurants aren't listed there yet.

And when ordering food in the area, turn to Philly's delivery service Black and Mobile. It works exclusively with black-owned restaurants.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

