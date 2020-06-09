More Events:

June 09, 2020

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day

Every order helps provide meals to Philadelphians in need

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Father's Day Gifts
Father's Day gift boxes Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

MANNA's Father's Day gift box costs $40 and includes a cedar grilling plank, barbecue sauce, dry rub, a basting brush and more. The proceeds benefit MANNA's mission to provide meals to people with medical needs and serious illnesses.

Now that it's June, it's time to start thinking about what to get dad for Father's Day.

For a thoughtful gift that gives back to the Philadelphia community, look to this gift box from the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance, better known as MANNA. Every order helps provide meals to Philly-area residents with medical needs and serious illnesses.

RELATED: Michael B. Jordan's 'Just Mercy' is free to rent through June in effort to educate viewers

The Father's Day gift box is $40 and includes grill essentials for dad. There's a cedar grilling plank, an 8-ounce jar of MANNA barbecue sauce, a 4-ounce bottle of MANNA dry rub and a basting brush.

And if dad's grilling doesn't go exactly as planned, there's also a stress ball included and recipes for side dishes.

The gift box can be ordered online by Tuesday, June 16. Father's Day is Sunday, June 21.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Father's Day Gifts Philadelphia Fundraisers MANNA Shopping

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sports

Mike Missanelli returns to the air, apologizes for outburst that led to his absence
070117_Mike-Miss-1

Murals

Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly officially comes down, painted over with blank canvas
Frank Rizzo mural italian market

Health News

Should you fly yet? Health experts walk through the decision process
Is it safe to fly?

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: K'Von Wallace
042520KVonWallace

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved