MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day

Now that it's June, it's time to start thinking about what to get dad for Father's Day.

For a thoughtful gift that gives back to the Philadelphia community, look to this gift box from the Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance, better known as MANNA. Every order helps provide meals to Philly-area residents with medical needs and serious illnesses.

The Father's Day gift box is $40 and includes grill essentials for dad. There's a cedar grilling plank, an 8-ounce jar of MANNA barbecue sauce, a 4-ounce bottle of MANNA dry rub and a basting brush.

And if dad's grilling doesn't go exactly as planned, there's also a stress ball included and recipes for side dishes.

The gift box can be ordered online by Tuesday, June 16. Father's Day is Sunday, June 21.