More Culture:

June 02, 2020

Michael B. Jordan's 'Just Mercy' is free to rent through June in effort to educate viewers

The civil rights legal drama is available to stream through digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Streaming Movies
Just Mercy rent Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

'Just Mercy' will be free to rent during the month of June. The 2019 film follows civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Michael B. Jordan) as he battles the Alabama courts to free Walter McMillan (Jamie Foxx.)

In solidarity with the nationwide protests over George Floyd's death, Warner Bros. Pictures announced that "Just Mercy" starring Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx will be free to stream on all digital platforms for the month of June.

The 2019 film follows Bryan Stevenson (Jordan), a civil rights attorney, as he battles the Alabama courts to free Walter McMillian (Foxx), a wrongfully convicted death row prisoner. 

“We believe in the power of story. Our film 'Just Mercy,' based on the life work of civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, is one resource we can humbly offer to those who are interested in learning more about the systemic racism that plagues our society,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. 

The film was based off the real Stevenson's memoir, "Just Mercy: a Story of Justice and Redemption." Stevenson, who grew up in Milton, Delaware, is the founder and operator of Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization that provides legal representation to those wrongly convicted of crimes. 

The film, which was co-produced by Jordan's studio Macro, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival last year in September. When it opened in December, the movie received positive reviews from critics. Currently, it has an 83% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. 

The film also was nominated for various awards. Foxx received a nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the Screen Actor Guild Awards in February. 

"Just Mercy" is available for free through YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video and Google Play. You can watch the trailer below.


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Streaming Movies United States Protests Dramas George Floyd Philadelphia Michael B. Jordan

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles new player (or current player with new role) series: Jalen Mills edition
79_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Jalen_Mills_Celebrates2_KateFrese.jpg

Breweries

Evil Genius fires head brewer over anti-police Instagram post calling for violence
Evil genius beer company

Illness

Philly enters COVID-19 yellow phase on Friday, outdoor dining allowed June 12
Philly COVID-19 Yellow Two

Eagles

What they're saying: Potential Eagles free agent reunions, DeSean Jackson speaks out and more
210922_Eagles_Lions_Vinny_Curry_Kate_Frese.jpg

Businesses

Support black-owned businesses in Philly and buy from these bookstores
black-owned bookstores

Fundraising

Rumble's 10-hour, virtual fitness marathon to benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund
Rumble boxing marathon

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved