More Culture:

June 10, 2020

'Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown tells Jimmy Fallon that Philadelphians are 'tough nuts to crack'

The Fab Five’s culture expert lived in the city previously as part of the ‘Real World’ cast

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Tonight Show
Queer Eye Philadelphia The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon talked to Queer Eye's Fab Five – Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, and Karamo Brown – on Tuesday night's 'The Tonight Show.' Season 5 of the makeover series was filmed in Philadelphia.

The Fab Five from Netflix's "Queer Eye" didn't hold back in describing to Jimmy Fallon the challenges the cast experienced filming in Philadelphia.

Production on Season 5 of the feel-good makeover show began in the city last June, and the new season of 10 episodes debuted Friday on the streaming service. On Tuesday's "The Tonight Show," cast member Karamo Brown called Philadelphians "tough nuts to crack."

"Philly's the only place I ever had someone be like, 'Nah, I'm good,.'"Brown said.

He knows a little bit about life in Philadelphia. Brown starred on MTV's "Real World: Philadelphia" in 2004. He told Fallon it was strange to come back to the city as an adult.

"To come back, it's — wow. I'm like a mature adult with kids, and when I was there I was a 23-year-old drunk," Brown said.

A trip with the "Queer Eye" crew to West Powelton to coach Nate McIntyre, owner of Bodyrock Bootcamp, brought back memories of his "Real World" days and made Brown laugh at how much his life has changed.

"I had went to a block party down the street from there 15 years before, where I was, like, throwing up and puking" Brown said, "And now, I'm over there, giving him life advice, like 'be better, do great things.'"

Tan France, who became an American citizen on Tuesday, compared the city's residents to those in his native England.

"Brits are kind of a closed-off people" France said. ".... You don't show emotion; you don't really open up voluntarily. So, it was a little harder this season. I usually find it very, very easy to build a bond with people and get them to talk to me. It was the most difficult experience I've ever had."

Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski agreed, but Jonathan Van Ness didn't find Philly people to be so standoffish. "I've been doing hair in Los Angeles and New York for 13 years. I just really didn't feel like they were any harder," he said. 

Watch the "Tonight Show" interview with the Fab Five below.


Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Tonight Show Philadelphia Jimmy Fallon Queer Eye Netflix

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles rookie NFL player comparisons: John Hightower
060420JohnHightower

Police

Philadelphia pledges major police reform, eliminates department's proposed budget increase
Philly council defund police

Health News

Rubber bullets used by police on protesters can kill, blind or maim for life
Police Rubber Bullets

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' MVP over the last decade, the Wentz-Foles debate won't die, more
Wentz-Foles_060920_usat

Food & Drink

Map highlights black-owned restaurants in Philly
Tasties restaurant

Father's Day

MANNA selling gift boxes with grill essentials for Father's Day
Father's Day gift boxes

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved